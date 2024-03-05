A woman took to social media to unveil how her baby girl killed it at the Tswala Bami challenge

In the video, the toddler can be seen busting down some impressive dance moves, which left people in laughter

Netizens loved the lady's content and flooded the stunner's comments section, gushing over the little one's amapiano moves

A South African baby joined the latest dancing challenge and showed off her killer moves, which left peeps in stitches.

A South African toddler dancing amapiano in a TikTok video. Image: @itsmisskamvelihle

Source: TikTok

Baby shows off her Amapiano dance moves

In the footage posted by @itsmisskamvelihle on the video platform, one can see the little baby girl standing on what appears to be a couch as she partakes in the Tswala Bami challenge, and the toddler showcases her killer moves as she breaks it down on the dance floor. The girl did not only entertain those around her who were laughing in the background but social media users as well, as they flocked to the comments in laughter.

The video of the little one gathered over 287K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the little girl's dance moves

The toddler's amapiano moves amused people online as they rushed to the comments to gush over the baby girl's dancing skills while others simply laughed it off.

Lehlohonolo said:

"The challenge is closed; don't even bother."

Khaladi added:

"That last move is fire! Uyangihlula ugirl!"

Carnet’ Madridista wrote:

"South African kids are from another planet, I swear."

LaParcia commented:

"Bathong Cocomelon’s last move."

Leon shared:

"She is dancing better than Dr Malinga."

