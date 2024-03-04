Uncle Waffles recently faced criticism for her recent dance video, with fans suggesting she should leave dancing due to her weight gain

The video, shared by a popular blogger showed Uncle Waffles dancing in a leopard print jumpsuit in her bathroom

Some users praised her moves, while others criticised her weight, with some even speculating about a possible pregnancy

Uncle Waffles is proof that one cannot have it all. While the star is one of the best DJs in Mzansi at the moment, fans feel she should leave dancing to others who can.

Uncle Waffles' dance moves and weight gain got Mzansi talking.

Uncle Waffles' dance moves gets SA talking

We all know South African black Twitter never sugarcoats their thoughts when it comes to celebrities. Uncle Waffles recently had the streets buzzing when her dance video went viral on social media.

The video of the star getting down while in her bathroom was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula's post showed the Tanzania hitmaker dressed in a figure-hugging leopard print jumpsuit seemingly ready to go out. The star did a little vibe check video and danced while in the bathroom.

Fans share thoughts on Uncle Waffles' dance moves

Social media users did not hold back with their responses to the star's post. People weighed in on her moves, and her weight and some even hinted that she was pregnant.

Although Uncle Waffles has been praised for her dance moves in the past, some fans think that she can barely move now because she has gained too much weight.

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"What happened to her, what's this "

@Davidzaga_ wrote:

"She can't dance to save her life."

@gabril_thuu commented:

"What’s this "

@StreetGangBla said:

"She needs to stop eating, what happened to her, she’s fat."

