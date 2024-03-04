A young lady took to social media to showcase how her face transformed during her pregnancy

The stunner's clip has received many views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the TikTok

The online community reacted to the lady's video, as many expressed their opinions while others shared their experiences with pregnancy

A young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok, which has gone viral.

A South African woman shared her pregnancy transformation in a TikTok video. Image:@thabaelow

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off pregnancy transformation

The footage shared by @thabaelow on the video shows platform shows the young lady when she was not yet pregnant, as the clip continued, the woman unveiled herself throughout her pregnancy journey. At the end of the video, she displayed an image of herself looking heavily pregnant, and she captioned her video saying:

"Pregnancy will humble you."

The clip of the young lady has gathered over 205K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts to the woman's video

Many people rushed to the stunner's comments section as they shared their own pregnancy journeys, while others simply laughed it off.

Lerato_moilwa said:

"Aowa chomi. It’s not the same person. Kea gana."

Teboho regina added:

"O tswafa go loma baby daddy? because Yhoo hai girl, he needs some kind of punishment for doing this to you."

Koki Sebothoma asked:

"Haiii wena ,is that you."

Mbaliyethu wrote:

"Only a boy child can do this to you."

Kay_ngomana simply said:

"No ways, it’s can’t be!"

Babes_Sekepe commented:

"I would never do that to myself, the internet is forever shem."

Bigmom831 wrote:

"Jesus, girl, I salute pregnancy."

Source: Briefly News