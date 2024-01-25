Kelly Khumalo is facing backlash again over her fair skin

The singer caught some smoke online after netizens compared her recent photo to her older one, where she was visibly darker

Mzansi accused Kelly of bleaching her skin, saying her before and after photos were unrecognisable

Mzansi threw shade at Kelly Khumalo for bleaching her skin. Images: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo is catching smoke after netizens brought up her old photos. The Asine singer is being accused of following the skin bleaching trend, as netizens compared her before and after photos where the difference in her complexion was highly noticeable.

Kelly Khumalo dragged for bleaching skin

Netizens are back on the socials dragging Kelly Khumalo, this time, over her lighter complexion. Despite seemingly keeping a low profile, the singer's drama keeps coming back to haunt her.

Twitter (X) user DMN4ever shared two photos of the singer; one when she was younger and a recent one. The netizen hinted that Kelly had changed dramatically, pointing at her loss of melanin:

"Kelly Khumalo went from being an African woman to a Korean teenage boy."

Mzansi weighs in on Kelly Khumalo's complexion

Netizens dragged Kelly Khumalo for bleaching her skin. Previously, Mzansi was stunned to find out the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, where Khumalo was again seen as a person of interest.

ReydeC0raz0nes said:

"Absolutely unrecognisable. She could have legit gotten a new identity."

meet_tycoon asked:

"Wow, what happened there? Is she bleaching?"

Effies24 was stunned:

"Crazy transformation!"

mahles posted:

"Maybe it's the camera quality."

Ratshilumella wrote:

"They failed to prosecute her while she was black, what makes you think they will succeed now that she is Asian?"

sbuvado claimed:

"She wanted to mislead the authorities."

Kelly Khumalo under suspicion in Senzo Meyiwa case

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared a bombshell testimony that the award-winning singer allegedly cleansed herself after reportedly ordering Senzo Meyiwa's hit. However, netizens were not buying the allegations:

VusokaziK said:

"I'm not saying women are not capable of killing but I don't believe Kelly had anything to do with Senzo's death."

Moreover, Kelly is said to have concealed several phone numbers that were linked to the suspects in the case.

Source: Briefly News