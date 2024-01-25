Brigader Bnagni Gininda was accused of offering one of the suspects R3 million to cooperate in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

One of the suspects, Thulani Mngomezulu, claimed that Ginindan compelled him to confess that he cooperated

South Africans could not wait for the trial to conclude so they could know who the culprit was as

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Gininda allegedly was offered suspect R3 million to cooperate. Images: Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The nation is confused by the consistent turns the Senzo Meyiwa trial has taken ever since it returned to the nation's eyes. Bongani Gininda has been accused of offering R3 million to one of the suspects to cooperate.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Thulani Mngmezulu claimed that Gininda offered him a large sum for him to be more forthcoming in the trial that was centred around the death of one of Mzansi's biggest football stars. Mzansi wants to know who, after 10 years, is guilty of the crime.

Gininda accused of offering millions for cooperation

According to SABC News, one accused of Orlando Pirates football star Senzo Meyiwa claimed that South African Police Service officer Brigadier Bongani Gininda was charged with bribing Mngomezulu with R3 million for cooperating with the case. Meyiwa was killed in October 2014, and for ten years, the courts have struggled with the case since the trial began. Gininda refuted these claims and remarked that he would never commit such a crime.

Mzansi confused by the Meyiwa case

Netizens on Facebook poked holes in the defence's stance.

Moses Phillip Maruaati said:

"How can he offer many cases that make false statements? The defence is now lying."

Jacob Booki remarked:

"The never-ending case of Senzo Meyiwa."

Vava Nathi Sphevava commented:

"We all knew there was a cover-up. It's time to send someone where she begins."

Zizo Tolokazi Rwayi commented:

"NPA never wanted to arrest you, Kelly. They are trying anything to keep her out of jail."

Zolisa Mateyi said

"The state had all the statements, including phone records but didn't arrest the Khumalos."

Kell Khumalo had 4 phones

In another article, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo allegedly had four secret cell phones.

A South African Police Service officer claimed that there were SMSes between Kelly and her sister that implicated her. Netizens were convinced that Khumlo was the one that was supposed to be arrested.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News