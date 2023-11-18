President Cyril Ramaphosa had South Africa in mind when celebrating his 71st birthday on Friday

Ramaphosa said his birthday wish is for the continued focus on tackling unemployment, crime, and ongoing reforms

South Africans flooded social media with birthday wishes for Ramaphosa, acknowledging his dedication to the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa during press briefings in Pretoria on the left and in Kyiv on the right. Image: Phill Magakoe and Sergei Supinsky

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrated his 71st birthday on 17 November 17 by expressing a heartfelt wish for South Africa.

Cyril Ramaphosa shares his desire

Through Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the head of state shared his desire for the nation to continue making strides in critical areas.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa wants to see a reduction in loadshedding, and crime and the improvement of various reforms that are currently underway.

Cyril Ramaphosa's birthday celebrations

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa spent most of his special day working. However, he managed to steal a special moment with his grandchildren to celebrate.

Birthday wishes for Ramaphosa

South Africans took to social media to shower Ramaphosa with birthday wishes, acknowledging his commitment to the nation even on his special day.

See some of the comments below:

@VelaphiSibaya said

"Happy birthday to our beloved president. O re holele."

@goolammv mentioned:

"God bless you for all of your efforts in leading our great country towards better days."

@iamdjmfundisi posted:

"We appreciate you Mr President and we salute you . You are doing amazing work, please keep it. Enjoy your special day with friends and family."

@ROBRH01 tweeted:

"Many more! Time to grow a pair now?"

@RSAnewz stated:

"Happy birthday Phala Phala. Enjoy your dollars. We will meet next year."

@TheHN1C commented:

"Happy birthday Ramaphosa my man. Send your numbers let me bless you with small ewallet. "

@Kearabile_ wrote:

"He should announce Monday as a holiday so we can celebrate his birthday properly."

