South Africa's super fan, Mama Joy, has wished President Cyril Ramaphosa a happy birthday

She took to her timeline to post a picture of herself and the head of state to celebrate his 71st birthday

The sports fanatic who stirred controversy during the Rugby World Cup was warned to chill out before things got out of hand for her

Mama Joy sends President Cyril Ramaphosa a 71st birthday wish. Images: @CyrilRamaphosa, @JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy, the country's super fan, helped the president, Cyril Ramaphosa, celebrate his birthday as he turned 71 on Friday, 17 November.

Mama Joy wishes Cyril Ramaphosa a happy 71st birthday

The former Orlando Pirates super fan who has crossed floors to join businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM football club took to her Twitter (X app) to wish the president a superb year ahead with a message and a picture of them wearing ANC regalia. Mama Joy captioned her post:

"Happy Birthday My President ⁦@PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa⁩ Enjoy your day my President in you we are lead. Keep it up."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Check out her picture with the president below:

Netizens drag Mama Joy for wishing Cyril Ramaphosa a happy birthday

The sports fanatic ran into trouble during the 2023 Rugby World Cup when her all-expenses-paid trip to France made some citizens disgruntled, questioning who sponsored her trips. She was reminded of that episode by her defenders when she wished the president happy returns:

@Chafkop1 revoked his protection:

"@RenaldoGouws I'm not defending her today for this tweet. Do your thing."

@SJ_JuicyLips corrected:

"Next time ongwale ka Xitsonga otlogele bo "in you we are lead"

@sboniso_kubheka was annoyed:

"Aiyboo mamaJ no Cyril yini kanti?"

@sthe88240698 warned her:

"We love you Mama Joy, kodwa awphume lapho."

@Malome10 accused:

"You are eating well, singing for your supper, so-called sports supporter."

@Mageme7 was done:

"Nxe entlek let me block."

LaConco celebrates 31st birthday with modern-zulu attire

In other birthday stories on Briefly News, TV presenter Nonkaniso Conco celebrated the gift of life with a set of gorgeous pictures.

She was clad in a body-hugging traditional inspired dress to flaunt her new figure, leaving tongues wagging. Compliments flooded her post with some teasing and calling her the first lady.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News