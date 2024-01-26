Kelly Khumalo broke her silence after bombshell allegations linking her to Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Reports claim two murder trial accused named Khumalo as the mastermind and revealed her visit to a witch doctor for cleansing after Meyiwa's death

Amidst the controversy, Khumalo has received support from fans on social media, thanking them for their unwavering love

Kelly Khumalo has finally broken her silence days after new bombshell evidence allegedly accused her of being the brains behind her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa's murder. The star has been charting social media trends for all the wrong reasons.

Kelly Khumalo responded to her fans showing her love on social media.



Kelly Khumalo speaks out after recent allegations

Social media has been on fire following the recent reports that two of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial named singer Kelly Khumalo as the one who hired them to kill the late Bafana Bafana goalie.

The information further revealed that the award-winning singer and reality TV star also visited a witch doctor for a cleansing ceremony after Meyiwa's murder. Fans have been discussing the matter on social media.

One shared a message of support with the star, sending her love and strength during the difficult time. The post read:

"My prayers and support go to Ms @KellyKhumaloZA. May God protect you, and give you strength to continue with your amazing professional work in music. All the best, and many more happy returns ..."

Kelly Khumalo shared a heartwarming response to the fan love. She thanked her fans for their unwavering support. She wrote:

"Thank you ❤️"

Mzansi continue to support Kelly Khumalo

Social media has been divided about the news that Kelly Khumalo murdered Senzo Meyiwa. Many have been asking if the Empini singer had any motive to kill her baby daddy.

@BlackDlow said:

"You are loved my dear I ran back here because they wrote somewhere u are arrested, my heart almost stopped "

@bathabilen noted:

"Strength Queen...these claims are baseless...the whole thing doesn't make sense...God is faithful and will vindicate you."

Testimony unveils Kelly Khumalo had 4 secret cellphone numbers

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that during the recent testimony of lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda, shocking details emerged in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time of his death, allegedly concealed four cellphone numbers during the investigation, reported SABCNews.

