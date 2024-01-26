Activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai shared a concerning post, saying she is tired and has had enoug

Ntsiki expressed that she wanted to give up, but this prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from her fans.

Mamiya previously came out to defend Kelly Khumalo and said they are using her as a scapegoat in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Ntsiki Mazwai had a breakdown but received love and support from her fans. Image: @missntsikimazwa, Showmax

Ntsiki Mazwai was not feeling okay, and she let everything out on her X account. On Friday, 26 January, the activist shared a concerning post, saying she is tired and has had enough.

Mazwai hints at not being okay

In her post, the poet and songstress Ntsiki Mazwai expressed how tired she was and wanting to give up.

"I'm so tired. I give up...I give up."

Fans come together to share kind words to Ntsiki

This post prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from her fans. Here are some of the messages:

@Zwelibandz:

"I have lit up impepho and a candle for you, my friend. Calling on all divine sisterhood in your lineage and the lineages of lives you've impacted so far to carry you across this moment into the light safely. We believe in you. We need you. We love you. You are not alone."

@Positive87:

"Do not throw away the towel just yet, it is not a long way ahead."

@MatshepoMoloi5:

"Please hang in there."

@tucklady:

"Can't give up now."

@SupremeKen2023:

"Roll one, relax and try again tomorrow."

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Kelly Khumalo

Mazwai was one of the few people who defended Kelly Khumalo and said they are using her as a scapegoat in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

In the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court, Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed key developments in the form of an affidavit. Gininda stated that Kelly Khumalo is connected to the accused individuals, and cellphone records prove that.

Three of the accused alleged that they received an order from Kelly Khumalo too murder Senzo Meyiwa.

Ntsiki defended Kelly and said: "Yes...I think they are scapegoating her."

Kelly Khumalo had 4 hidden phone numbers

In a previous report from Briefly News, an investigator revealed in court that Kelly Khumalo hid four cellphone numbers linked to her during the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation.

His previous testimony includes chilling SMSes from Kelly to her sister about her feelings toward Meyiwa and their relationship.

Source: Briefly News