Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Kelly Khumalo after the bombshell developments in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

An affidavit compiled by Brigadier Bongani Gininda has implicated Kelly as the mastermind in Senzo's murder

Mazwai reckons that people are using Khumalo as the scapegoat in the yet-to-be-resolved murder case

Ntsiki Mazwai thinks Kelly Khumalo is being used as a scapegoat in the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: Showmax/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images.

Activist Ntsiki Mazwai is one of the few people who do not believe the narrative that is being pushed regarding the Senzo Meyiwa trial. She has come out to defend Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo implicated in Senzo Meyiwa's murder

An affidavit compiled by Brigadier Bongani Gininda included some bombshell developments in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The trial continued on 24 January at the Pretoria High Court, where Gininda said Kelly Khumalo is linked to the accused men.

It was read in court that accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, alleged that Kelly Khumalo ordered the hit on Senzo Meyiwa. In addition to that, cellphone records allegedly link the Emaweni singer with Mthobisi Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Another shocker was that a picture of the money paid to kill Senzo Meyiwa was found in both accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube and Kelly Khumalo's phones.

Reporter @Chriseldalewis wrote:

Mazwai defends Khumalo

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai reckons that people are using Khumalo as the scapegoat. When asked by a fan whether she still supports Kelly Khumalo after these new shocking developments, Mazwai responded:

"Yes...I think they are scapegoating her."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments

A few of the people who commented on Ntsiki Mazwai's post said they all share the same sentiments.

@tngoqo said:

"I support her too; they all know who killed Senzo, and that person was in the room with them. No nkabi was bought here."

@Lobeko_Kenanao added:

"Thank you for saying it out loud because that’s exactly how I feel."

@WitKant24 asked:

"There's just no way but what confuses me is the picture of the bag of money."

@ike_ngeke argued:

"One thing she can do for us is to go to court and give testimony. She must just testify once and for all."

@Schrooch_McDuck said:

"I think so too kodwa evidence is evidence, especially in this corrupt justice system of ours."

Kelly Khumalo had 4 hidden phones

In a previous report from Briefly News, an investigator revealed in court that Kelly Khumalo hid four cellphone numbers linked to her during the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation.

His previous testimony includes chilling SMSes from Kelly to her sister about her feelings toward Meyiwa and their relationship.

