An investigator revealed that Kelly Khumalo hid four cellphone numbers linked to her during the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation

His previous testimony includes chilling SMSes from Kelly to her sister about her feelings toward Meyiwa and their relationship

South Africans are demanding justice and urged authorities to arrest Kelly in light of the damning allegations

Damning testimony linked Kelly Khumalo to Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram and Anesh Debiky/Getty

During the recent testimony of lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda, shocking details emerged in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

Kelly concealed phone numbers

Kelly Khumalo, the former girlfriend of Meyiwa, allegedly concealed four cellphone numbers linked to her during the investigation, reported SABCNews.

The numbers were found via the XDS system, connecting her to accused 3, Mthobisi Mncube, and accused 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Chilling SMSes unveiled

A testimony by Investigating Officer and Cellphone Expert, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, revealed disturbing SMSes from Kelly to her sister Zandi Khumalo.

The messages expressed Kelly's feelings about Meyiwa and their relationship at the time, suggesting a sense of sabotage in her life.

“I’m emotionally drained. I sometimes feel that Senzo brought a dark cloud in my life. And I can almost hate myself for not succeeding in getting rid of him."

Calls for justice

The revelations have ignited public outrage. South Africans are questioning why Kelly Khumalo is still free, given the damning allegations and her connections to the accused.

Many citizens on social media are calling for her arrest so she can have her day in court.

Innosa Inno said:

"Someone's bed behind bars is being prepared. Please close the borders of SA."

Alfred O Cool asked:

"What is it so difficult to arrest her? If she's innocent she can prove it in a court of law."

Kgalalelo Ya Isago stated:

"Kelly belongs behind bars it's been long overdue now."

Tony Dehwa Yaho commented:

"She will join Magudumana very soon. Eish jail will be interesting."

Msizi Ngcobo suggested:

"All our relevant law enforcement agencies need to monitor our ports of entry."

Thabo Phaladi added:

"Please go arrest her or borrow me the police vehicle I will go there myself and arrest her. What are they waiting for?"

