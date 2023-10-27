Senzo Meyiwa's mother's heart is shattered that the person who killed her son has not come forward and confess

Ntombifuthi cried that it has been almost a decade, and she still doesn't know who pulled the trigger

Netizens comforted her and asked her to put her trust in God and hope that justice would be served

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

With eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer at Briefly News, provided in-depth coverage of police investigations and high-profile court cases in South Africa for Daily Sun.

Senzo Meyiwa's mother has been tortured in her heart for not knowing who killed her son. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Senzo Meyiwa's mother, Ntombifuthi, poured her heart out over how her son's trial has made her feel and called for the killer to step forward. Ntombifuthi feels tortured because her son's case is still unsolved. Netizens cried with her and shared her pain, crying once more for justice over Meyiwa's death.

Senzo Meyiwa's mother heartbroken

Senzo Meyiwa's case continues with the accused taking the stand. Since his death nine years ago, his mother has been in anguish over the absence of justice for her son. According to eNCA, she has been tortured by watching the trial proceed without light at the end of the tunnel.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

She also said that she cries and wonders if the person who killed Senzo Meyiwa is conscious of and compassionate about the pain she has to endure. She also called for the killer to step forward and confess to the crime and end her misery so she could get rest. She also pleaded with the killer to plead guilty so that they could have an opportunity to get parole while there was still time.

Mzansi comforts her

Netizens on Facebook were hurt and consoled her.

Izwe Lethu said:

“Mama, just ignore everything and allow God to fight for you. That is what my family did, and the man who killed my uncle in 1997 died a madman back in 2010.”

Koks Tim added:

“Justice is a serious task. She should grieve, accept and move on. Look what happened to her husband. Crying won’t help. That’s the sad truth. “

Gwendoline Matshaba was hurt.

“I don’t see justice here, mama. They’re playing with us. It’s been nine years. Give it to God. The truth will come out one day.”

Duduzile Dlamoni observed:

“If Kelly loved Senzo, she would tell his family what she saw.”

Hat does not belong to any suspect: analyst

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa trial revealed that none of the suspects owned the checkered hat on the scene.

A state forensics analyst testified that after a series of tests, none of the five accused of murdering Meyiwa's DNAs were found on the hat. The trial confused South Africans, and they wanted to know who did it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News