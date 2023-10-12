Mzansi is questioning why Kelly Khumalo has not been called as a witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

They pointed out that Khumalo was present at the scene when Meyiwa was killed, had prior communication with some of the alleged killers, and even drove him to the hospital after he was shot

Many are expressing frustration that she has not been brought to court, while some believe the evidence could potentially incriminate her

Kelly Khumalo is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star's name popped up on social media platforms after fans gave a detailed summary of why they think the singer should have been the first person to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

SA has zoned in on Kelly Khumalo again saying she should testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza and Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Mzansi explains why Kelly Khumalo should be in court

South Africans on social media are still wondering why Kelly Khumalo is not a part of the witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The singer who was there on the day the late Bafana Bafana captain was murdered has not been in court to give her account of how things unfolded.

For those who did not know. Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo at her mother's house in Vosloorus. Other people who were in the house including Longwe Twala, Zandie Khumalo, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala have all been in court.

A Twitter user with the handle @BraHlonisky headed to the micro-blogging platform to ask the NPA why the Empini singer is being treated with kid gloves in the whole issue. The tweep shared nine reasons why he believes Kelly should have been in court. The post read:

"Here are reasons why Kelly Khumalo should have been first person on the stand. 1. Senzo Meyiwa had gone to Vosloorus to see her. 2. She had telephone communication with some of alleged killers weeks before the murder. 3. She went to fetch friends & buy booze with Senzo. 4. She had dinner with #SenzoMeyiwa on that fateful evening. 5. She saw when Senzo was shot. 6. She put Senzo into his own car & drove him to the hospital. 7. She broke news to family & friends that Senzo had died. 8. She kept his car days after his murder9. She held on to his cellphone & did sim swap shortly after his murder. *Phakama NPA*"

Fans add thoughts on why they think Kelly Khumalo should go to court

@Muruti6 said:

"Senzo is no more today because he went to visit Kelly, but state calls abo zungu to waste time, by telling us about izikabi abo gwabeni."

@Lipra_LM added:

"This is not even rocket science. It's enough information that they can use to throw her behind bars for life."

@HSaalborn wrote:

"The reason y she's not included it is because she's a suspect and if they call her as witness and later change it2 be suspect she will end up with what we can't unfair prosecution."

