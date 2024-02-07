Advocate Zandile Mshololo and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng squared off during the trial-within-a-trial of Senzo Meyiwa

This was after the state prosecutor and one of the accused disagreed on when he was charged with the murder

South Africa applauded Mshololo for standing up for herself against what they called the judge's bullying

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun

Mshololo and Judge Ratha got into a heated exchange during the proceedings. Images: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @zandilemshololo/ Instagram

Source: UGC

What you need to know:

Senzo Meyiwa's case has been ongoing since it began a few years after the former Orlando Pirates player was killed in 2014

Five suspects were arrested and charged with the crime, and a trial-within-a-trial has been held to determine two of the suspects' confessions' admissibility

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Another affidavit read in court implicated singer Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind behind the death

The trial-within-a-trial to determine whether two suspects' confessions were admissible became heated as the judge squared off with the advocate. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng and advocate Zandile Mshololo had a heated exchange of words during the proceedings, and South Africans were pleased with Mshololo, praising her for standing up for herself.

Mshololo vs Mokgoatlheng in viral video

According to Eyewitness News, the exchange erupted after Advocate Ronnie Sibanda, the state prosecutor, disagreed with Muzi Sibiya when he was charged with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Sibiya demanded that Sibanda produce the statement with his fingerprints to show when he was charged.

Sibanda produced the statement, and the judge read it in court. Mshololo objected, stating that Sibiya couldn't be cross-examined on a statement he knew nothing about. The judge snapped and told Mshololo not to accuse him of being a crook as he has been in the legal profession for half a century. She retorted and said she, too, has a right to stand up and defend the accused. A video of the incident was posted by @lethabo191 on X. View the video here.

SA proud of Mshololo

South Africans were pleased with Mshololo defending herself.

Thandeka Dhlamini-Ndhlovu said:

"Rats is a very abusive judge."

Skhu Thabede added:

"Jusge Ratha told Mshololo his entire resume and Mshololo shut it down."

Am an African not black observed:

"The judge must be impeached."

Life is good added:

"Mshololo is sick of this judge."

poppy4u exclaimed:

"She's a fighter. Even when odds are against her."

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused claimed he confessed under duress

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa's murder accused Muzi Sibiya and claimed that he was forced to confess.

Sibiya said that when he was arrested in 2019 and then in 2020 for allegedly killing Meyiw, he was tortured and beaten and forced to sign a confession that was prepared.

South Africans refused to believe him and believed he was trying to cover his tracks.

Source: Briefly News