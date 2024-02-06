One of the people accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, Muzi Sibiya, claimed that he confessed under duress

Sibiya claimed that he cooperated with the South African Police Service because he felt like his life was under threat

South Africans cast his claims in a suspicious light and questioned its validity

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Muzi Sibiya claims that police beat a confession out of him. Images: Photo by Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images via Getty Images and JGI/Jamie Grill

What you need to know:

Senzo Meyiwa's trial began in earnest a few years after he was murdered in 2014 in singer Kelly Khumalo's mother's house

Five men have been accused of murdering the football player, and they each denied that they killed Meyiwa

Kelly Khumalo was implicated in one of the affidavits as the mastermind behind the murder

One of the accused in Senzo Meyiwa's murder case, Muzi Sibiya, claimed that he was forced to confess because he wanted to save his life. He accused the South African Police Service of beating the confession out of him and that he signed it under duress.

Senzo Meyiwa accused 'confessed under duress''

According to eNCA, Sibiya, who was convicted of a separate crime, said that he did not voluntarily confess. He accused the police of torturing him and forcing him to sign a confession that was previously prepared. He said he was initially assaulted in 2019 and was assaulted again the following year when they arrested him for Meyiwa's murder.

He told them that he didn't know anything about Meyiwa's death, and they pressed him for information. He said that they kicked him, and one of the officers suffocated him with a plastic.

South Africans don't believe him

Netizens on Facebook refused to entertain the thought that the confession might be forced.

Faith Smith said:

"The people are adjusting their confessions as they go along. One moment they never confessed, and the next moment, "I confessed because..." Gerrie Nel said they have the right people. They must just arrest the mastermind as well."

Gezani Gazza Ndavani said:

"Criminal saving his life."

Ian Lawrie exclaimed:

"More postponements on the way. Where is he justice for victims?"

Thembekile Tee Samkethe remarked:

"This case is emotionally-draining."

Comr Thango added:

"This guy just threw his case away."

Affidavit reveals Senzo Meyiwa killing was a hit

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an affidavit read by Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that Senzo Meyiwa's murder was a hit.

Gininda's affidavit read that the five accused were involved in the planning and killing of Meyiwa and that there might be a mastermind.

South Africans expressed that they were aware that the death was a hit and wanted to know who called the hit.

