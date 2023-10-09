Zandie Khumalo has responded to the allegations that she and her sister, Kelly Khumalo, have secured a Netflix deal

A Twitter user had announced that the sisters would be doing a documentary detailing Senzo Meyiwa's death for R22 million

The initial report sparked rage across the country, with Mzansi questioning their moral fibre

Zandie Khumalo-Gumede is denying knowledge of accepting a R22 million Netflix deal to document Senzo Meyiwa's death. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede, Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Singer Zandie Khumalo has poured cold water on the allegations that she and her sister Kelly Khumalo have secured an R22M Netflix deal to detail the death of Senzo Meyiwa.

Zandie Khumalo slams R22M Netflix-Senzo Meyiwa documentary

The singer took to her Instagram to set the record straight that the sisters would be narrating the night the former Orlando Pirates goalie died in October 2014 at their Khumalo residence in a Netflix series for R22 million, as per Twitter reports:

"It's always funny AF when I find out things about myself that I didn't even know about myself. Anyway don't let them defocus u bafuna silahlekelwe ifocus, like me, keep your eye on the prize and the only thing we are focusing on right now is the release of my new single 'Emagameni Amathathu' on Friday the 13th of October okunye sokubona after," Zandie said in part.

Tweeps outraged by Khumalo sisters' alleged Senzo Meyiwa's Netflix documentary

Netizens were up in arms upon hearing the news of the alleged documentary, fuelling more hate against the Khumalo sisters, who were present when the Bafana Bafana keeper was assassinated. His killers have not been found to date.

Here are some of their sentiments:

@Velvetchild_SA protested:

"They all can't remember what happened or who exactly shot Senzo, BUT they can confess to Netflix easily."

@uNtandoMbele was flabbergasted:

"They can not tell the courts and police but they can tell @Netflix... Wow!

@AI_sbonga was appalled:

"Someone died and they're making money off it."

@pinkdoll_love said:

"Now that money is involved they want you to speak about it..why not tell the police and court what happened? Same Zandie who failed to tell the truth in court ...what is going to be different now."

@SibaAtSea commented:

"It's getting harder and harder to believe these 2 ey."

@JayNdlovu1 weighed in:

"If it is true , this Khumalo people are evil , don’t care about other people."

