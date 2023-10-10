It has been revealed that Umlando hitmaker Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter allegedly share a child

A Twitter user took to his timeline to share his discovery in pictures about the Amapiano stars

Many fans of the Amasango beauty were devastated to learn that she may be already taken

It has been revealed that Amapiano stars Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter allegedly share a child. Images: @Sir_trillsa, @ok_majozi

Source: Instagram

Amapiano hitmakers Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter shocked fans when it was revealed that the pair, like many other celebrities, allegedly have a child together.

Twitter user discovers Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter share a child

While it was known to some people, popular Twitter user @Am_Blujay posted on his timeline four photos of the singers booed up and expressed his shock at the news of their relationship:

"I'm always up to date with news but had no idea Sir Trill and Nkosazana Daughter were dating and got a baby together."

Check out their pictures below:

Mzansi in shock to learn about Nkosazana Daughter and Sir Trill's relationship

Some people were envious of Ghost's luck to have had a relationship with the songstress, who recently celebrated her 23rd birthday. Others were just as shocked at the news:

@Being_Kriis confirmed:

"They have a little one Boyzen."

@MegaFunTweets asked:

"How did they manage to keep that a secret from the nosy tabloids?"

@Vuyo_Gatsheni responded:

"Because they didn't blow up in the industry because of gossip and scandals but by pure talent and their fans are only interested in their music."

@NtombiN8 imagined:

"Yoh that baby must be hella cute."

@Leratosemenya added:

"So many dimples in the household."

@Khumalic was still heartbroken:

"I’ve never played one Sir Trill song or feature since I found out."

@Joshmugayi was in regret:

"Haaa eish. Time to delete some tweets. Lol."

@Bukiwe56897 confirmed:

"I knew they were dating, but having a newborn together. I heard it this year April."

Sir Trill announces new record company, Ghost Music Label

In more Amapiano stories on Briefly News, Sir Trill announced the launch of his new recording company, Ghost Music Label, saying he is fixing his life.

He shared that he was tired of working hard to write, compose and sing only to get paid in peanuts. The vocals dropped some artists' names, whom he felt he was exploited by.

Source: Briefly News