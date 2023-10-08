The highly anticipated final match for the MTN8 tournament was an epic face-off between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

The two teams clashed at Moses Mabhida on 07 October 2023, and the soccer game ended in penalties

Sipho Chaine was trending on social media following his performance in the MTN8 final match

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

DURBAN- Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were the talk of the town in KZN for their MTN8 finals. The soccer teams put on a nailbiting show at Moses Mabidha stadium.

MTN9: Orlando Pirates won against Sundowns F.C., and Sipho Chaine did the most in the penalties. Image: Facebook/Sipho Chaine/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Orlando Pirates played the game after losing out on the DSTV Premiership in September 2023. On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns was on a winning roll despite some controversies.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates battle it out

Two of South Africa's biggest teams, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, had to go to penalties for the MTN8 finals.

According to Sunday World, Pirates' goalie, Sipho Chaine, saved three attempts that helped them clinch the victory. The game ended 3-0 in favour of Orlando Pirates.

Mzansi applaud Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine

Buccaneer fans were impressed by how Orlando Pirates performed. Netizens were chuffed by the result as some demanded a fair game since Mamelodi Sundowns was thought to get favours from officials.

Many were raving about Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who defended the goal past with prowess.

Thembysile Sylvia applauded:

"I was one of those who didn't trust Chaine, but yesterday, he showed some unbelievable class. I was made to understand why the coach believed In him so much."

Ponts'i Matsoso said:

"Well done, boy, good work."

Monica Dzunisani commented:

"Well done, pooi, you represented us well."

Thembi Zikhali wrote:

"Our Chaine, you are the best. May our good Lord protect you from evils."

Gracious Mapopa Zimba added:

"Well done, our goalkeeper."

Khadis Madzunya said:

"Trophy, well deserved."

Nkosana Prince Kwebulane admitted:

"I’m a Sundowns fan, but this guy was superb today."

Mamelodi Sundowns' controversial wins

While Mamelodi has been winning, some enthusiasts thought most victories were due to technicalities. Many took to social to air their frustration, especially when the team played in the MTN8.

In the MTN8 semi-final, Mamelodi Sundowns won against Kaizer Chief even though it was heavily contested.

"Pathetic": Namibia holds Bafana to a draw in nail-biting match, SA frustrated

Briefly News previously reported that - in their international friendly match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Bafana Bafana played a goalless draw against Namibia.

Despite their dominant performance on the field, Bafana Bafana couldn't break through and had to settle for a draw against the neighbouring team. South Africa managed to have six shots on target during the game, while the Brave Warriors only had a single shot on goal.

This match was integral to South Africa's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in the following year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News