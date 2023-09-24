Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs had a face-off at the MTN8 semi-final, and it was a dramatic game

The two South African teams filled up Lucas Moripe Stadium as many people anticipated the match

While Mamelodi Sundowns were the victors, it was not without some controversy that out Teko Modise under fire

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final. The soccer teams drew a crowd of 28,000 and necessitated a lockdown in Atteridgeville.

Sundowns had a controversial win against Kaizer Chiefs for the MTN8 semifinal, and Teko Modise's opinion set off South Africans. Image: Instagram/@teamtekomodise/Getty Images/ Phill Magakoe

Source: UGC

The soccer match was exciting, and Peter Shalulile achieved a record during the game. Many people could not stop raving about the match especially after Teko Modise chimed in.

Mamelodi Sundowns wins MTN8 semi-final

Mamelodi Sundowns will be in the MTN8 final game. According to SABC News, he soccer team defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2- 1. Sundowns scored the quickest goal in MTN8 history after Peter Shaluile found the back of the net 10 seconds into the game. He finished the game with a brace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

However, the game MTN seminal game did not end without its fair share of drama.

How did Mamelodi Sundowns win the game?

Kaizer Chiefs fans are upset as they believe that there was a moment in the game where they should have been awarded a penalty.

Watch the video below:

Legendary player Teko Modise was attacked on social media after he shared his thoughts about the possible penalty. In the interview, Teko said the referee's call not to give a penalty was correct.

South Africans up in arms over Kaizer Chief denied penalty

Many people took to social media to express how upset they were. Soccer fans posted videos and their analyses on X, many argued that Mamelodi Sundowns' win was because the referee did not call the penalty.

@King_MM_M commented:

"I respected Teko Modise very much until today's comment on that penalty. My guy deserves to apologize for being biased on national TV;otherwise, he doesn't deserve to be there on our screens if he's going to be this biased."

@PhungoDebr3243 wrote:

"Teko Modise has disappointed people."

@ChrisSentsomedi added:

"Teko Modise must be protected at all costs from those fans."

@joy_zelda said:

"Teko Modise should be Ashamed of himself if he is a fan of Mamelodi Sundowns. It's OK, but lying and saying that was not a penalty when the whole of South Africa can see the Referee robbed Kaizer Chiefs. How can someone like him be given a contract on Supersport?"

@Mlu__N2 agreed:

"According to Teko Modise, there was no contact here, and no penalty should have been awarded. Supersport is employing supporters to analyse football."

Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs' draw has fans debating the winner of the upcoming 2nd leg

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were the teams to watch on 2 September 2023. The on the soccer field at FNB Stadium, and the Kaizer Chiefs coach, Molefi Ntseki, felt let down.

The two soccer teams faced off at the MTN8 semi-final match. Many were invested since it would have been a crucial victory for Kaizer Chiefs, who have been on a losing streak.

In the MTN8 semi-final, Kaizer Chiefs were the first to take the lead 61 minutes after Edson Castillo scored with a header, according to News 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News