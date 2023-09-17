Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM played to a goalless draw in their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium

This result disappointed supporters as it prevented Kaizer Chiefs from securing their third consecutive league win

Kaizer Chiefs moved to fourth place in the league standings with eight points from six matches

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM battled it out at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Image:@KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - In an uneventful DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs played to a goalless draw.

Kaizer Chiefs moves up the log

Despite not securing all three points for their third consecutive league win, Kaizer Chiefs found solace in climbing to fourth place in the standings with eight points from six games.

Upcoming matches for Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM

With little time to rest, Chiefs now shift their focus to a midweek league clash against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, where they aim to regain their winning form.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Royal AM faces a similar challenge with a tight schedule, as they gear up to host Sekhukhune United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg this coming week.

Chief's fans upset with result

Disappointed Kaizer Chiefs supporters complained about their performance and said they missed the club's glory day.

Thamo Linda said:

"Stubborn Kaizer Chiefs held Royal A to a goalless draw yesterday."

Ditiro Seerane mentioned:

"Chiefs frustrated Royal AM yesterday though the playing field wasn't levelled. The stack was heavily against the visitors who had to deal with the poor or biased SAFA referees."

Syabonga Blangwe commented:

"Growing up Chiefs used to be a very exciting team boasting creme dela creme of top players in the league manje ayisafani."

Andile Nkosi stated:

"Then they complain about Chiefs players not being included in the national team."

Kgaogelo P Monaledi asked:

"Can we stop calling Kaizer Chiefs the biggest club in South Africa?"

Kaizer Chiefs fans blast Mduduzi Shabalala’s style of play and training in Soweto township in TikTok video

In another article, Brielfy News reported that Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala trended on social media for training in Soweto.

The young player showed extra dedication to his training when he continued to train in the kasi even when not on the field. However, fans questioned why he wasn't training at Naturena and also slammed his play style, accusing him of not being serious enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News