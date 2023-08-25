Fans have grilled Amakhosi player Mduduzi Shabalala for not taking his game seriously

This is after a picture of him training in the townships surfaced, prompting criticism from the Kaizer Chiefs faithful

Some criticised his lack of seriousness, while others wondered why he wasn't training at Chiefs' facilities

Fans took Mduduzi Shabalala to task after he trended for training in the hood.

Source: TikTok

Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala trended on social media for training in Soweto.

The young player showed extra dedication to his training when he continued to train in the kasi even when not on the field.

However, fans questioned why he wasn't training at Naturena and also slammed his play style, accusing him of not being serious enough.

Chiefs player trends for training in the hood

The youngster made his professional debut for Kaizer Chiefs last season and made many appearances. He has since become a regular feature on the Amakhosi's starting lineup as he has shown skill with his pace, responsiveness on the ball, and flair.

He has also shown dedication to the game even when not at Naturena. A picture of him training in the hood surfaced on social media.

A video also surfaced on TikTok, showing him hard at work training and improving his dribbling skills. The video was posted by fitness trainer @blvkvreka.

In a recent interview with his club, Shabalala shared how there is still a lot of improvement in the team and that the are looking to shake things up in the league.

He also pointed out that his second season will see him getting things right and showing fans his maturity. Watch the video of his training here:

Fans unimpressed with Shabalala's training regime

Netizens on Twitter were not satisfied with his training regimen and how he plays.

@7630Lebeko said:

"He must stop showboating and start taking football seriously."

@TebogoClifford shared the same sentiments.

"The boy is talented, so I wish he could slow down on the non-game transforming skills. He will get time to show off once he has built his brand, and we know what he offers as a footballer."

@Dwabaman_ZA asked:

"What happened to world-class facilities? They don't allow extra work?"

@The_realJovis exclaimed:

"There's a moerse Naturena Village, for God's sake! No wonder these players aren't improving. Extra work ko parkeng yako Thokoza?"

@Mosele26 remarked:

"So there are no training sessions in Naturena."

Chiefs fans unhappy with club not scoring goals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs fans are disappointed that the club is not scoring goals.

This was after it was revealed that Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa scored more goals this season than the entire team.

Fans discussed what was wrong with the team and what needed to be improved.

