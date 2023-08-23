Amakhosi fans are displeased with the way the team is not converting chances into goals

This is after it was revealed that rival team player Zakhele Lepasa netted more goals than Kaizer Chiefs

Buccaneers fans were happy about his performance and expected him to score more goals for the campaign

Pirates fans are happy Zakhele Lepasa is scoring more goals than Chiefs players. Image: Phill Magakoe

Kaizer Chiefs fans are unhappy that the team is not scoring enough goals after it emerged that Orlando Pirates' Zakhele Lepasa has more plans than Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates fans were, on the other hand, pleased with his performance and expressed high hopes for him.

Lepasa scores more goals than Chiefs players

Lepasa has been identified as one of the league's top scorers, with two goals. This is 50% more goals than what Chiefs have scored. Chiefs have played three games but managed to score one goal in all. Amakhosi has been struggling to find a foothold in the league and has had a terrible campaign start.

They recently lost to TS Galaxy, and the loss was so devastating to fans that Coach Molefi Ntseki was a victim of fans hurling objects at him. The team has also had to contend with critical players not being part of the line-up.

Keagan Dolly has been out with an injury and is unsure when he will return. Amakhosi's headaches may not end, as they are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns for their MTN8 Semi-Finals.

Fans unhappy with Chiefs' performance

Kaizer Chiefs fans on Twitter were troubled that their team was struggling to find the back of the net.

@BanzaRP said:

“Kaizer Chiefs have lost two of their first three matches, scoring one goal in the process. That’s relegation form.”

@nditom added:

"Kaizer Chiefs signed an injured player in Chivaviro, and they let Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana go, a guy scoring goals.”

@RaizoSiphelo remarked:

“Kaizer Chiefs needs a goal poacher, not someone who will waste goal-scoring opportunities.”

@kingdee17074050 wrote:

“You don’t score goals because you bought a striker. You score goals because you create goal-scoring opportunities.”

On the other hand, Pirates fans are expecting more from Lepasa.

Makade Tshepo Cadamgaga Makade said:

“According to me, he will score more than 5 goals. The boy is really on form.”

Sinethemba Snezo Nonqulo pointed out:

“All I know is that he will be the top goal-scorer this season.”

Chiefs fans furious at coach Molefi Ntseki

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs fans demanded that coach Molefi Ntseki be released from the club.

This is after the team gave a terrible performance during their match with TS Galaxy in which goalkeeper Brandon Peterson scored an own goal.

Angry fans threw bottles and items at the coach while he was leaving the stadium.

