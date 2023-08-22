Kaizer Chiefs have signed a new striker from Colombia, Efmamjjasond González expected to arrive in South Africa on Tuesday

According to reports, González will need to apply for a work permit at Home Affairs and endure the long queues

The signing of González comes a day after Chiefs offloaded Burundian forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana

Kaizer Chiefs has taken on and signed a new striker all the way from Columbia, Efmamjjasond González.

New Kaizer Chiefs striker Efmamjjasond González will need to apply for a work permit at Home Affairs. Image: Africa Soccer Zone/Twitter

Source: Twitter

González to apply for a work permit upon arriving in Mzansi

González commenced his travels yesterday and should arrive on South African soil on Tuesday, 22 August. According to reports, the striker will need to apply for his SA work permit.

According to the South African Government, work permits or temporary visas for work are issued by the Department of Home Affairs. Applications for temporary residence visas are processed and finalised at the foreign offices of the Department of Home Affairs, and you should make travel arrangements only once the visa has been approved.

The South African poked fun at the Columbian's anticipated trip to Home Affairs and how painstaking the long queues and slow service will be for him. The publication also reported that playing in the Amakhosi’s DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu on Saturday may not be a possibility for him.

González comes with impressive credentials with hopes to curb Chiefs' losing streak

According to Business Day, Chiefs’ signing of Palacios comes a day after they offloaded Burundian forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on Wednesday, freeing up a spot for a foreigner in their squad.

The South American arrives with strong statistics and an apparently decent pedigree.

González is the second South American acquired by Chiefs this season as new head coach Molefi Ntseki has embarked on a mission of rebuilding their squad with impressive signings, seeking to end Amakhosi’s painful eight campaigns without a trophy.

