Amakhosi's goalkeeper Itu Khune touched netizens' hearts when he wrote a heartfelt message to his BFF, Lehlohonolo Majoro, on his birthday

The skipper referred to him as more than a friend and briefly reflected on their relationship's growth

Fellow soccer players and former teammates came out to wish him a happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Khune wished his best buddy Majoro a warm birthday. Image: @itukhune32/ @lehlohonolomajoro

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chief's captain Itumeleng Khune holds his relationship with former teammate Lehlohonolo Majoro close to his heart.

He showered his close friend with beautiful words for his birthday and shared how deeply he appreciates his friendship.

Khune wishes Majoro happy birthday on Instagram

10K people liked Itu Khune's heartwarming message to Majoro on Instagram, and they were touched by his beautiful birthday message.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the message, he pours his heart over his deep affection for Major.

“There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family. Happy birthday, fam. Wishing you the best in everything you desire.”

Khune's post was accompanied by two pictures which he took with Majoro. In one image, they are dressed in dazzling outfits with matching bow ties and shirts; in the other, they are dressed in stylish outfits while posing for the camera.

Khune and Majoro regularly serve friendship goals on social media as they share pictures of themselves, having the time of their lives.

Players and fans wish him a happy birthday

Fans and soccer players came in droves to wish Majoro a happy birthday.

Siphiwe Tshabalala, who was also a former teammate, said:

“Happy birthday Jorrriiiiii.”

Kaizer Chief's player Edmilson Dove also jumped in.

“Happy birthday, leadership.”

The_black_wealth recognised their closeness.

“From day one when Major arrived at Kaizer Chiefs, you’ve been friends. Never stop that. This friendship has a meaning. Dankie my skipper.”

Khomo_mash was hurt.

“I still blame Chiefs for letting him go. This guy is the best striker.”

Thembahalata loved their style:

“Looking good, gentlemen.”

Seoledaniel had beautiful words to say.

“We have those we’re born with and those we’re not family with, but they’re always there. Keep it up. Be there for one another, especially in trying times. Just grab their hands and perch on their shoulders. It means a lot, and never look back.”

Khune and Majoro cut each other's hair

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Itu Khune and Lehlohonolo Majoro served beautiful friendship goals when they cut each other's hair.

Majoro posted the heartwarming video after the two picked up some skills from their barber..

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News