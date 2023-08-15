Nadia Nakai and DJ Zingle's friendship has continued to blossom even after AKA's death a few months ago

The two stars have surprised many with how they have been sticking with each other even after having dated the same man

A picture of the Naaa Meaan rapper and the Siyabonga hitmaker serving friendship goals has attracted mixed reactions from social media users

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle have continued with their beautiful friendship even after AKA's death. The pair have been captured hanging out together, sometimes with the Forbes family.

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle continue to inspire SA with their friendship

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai are proof that people can still be friends, even after dating the same man. The stars who both dated AKA have remained close even after the rapper's death in February this year.

The stars have been sharing content handing out with the Forbes family, supporting each other's events and businesses. A picture of the beautiful ladies serving friendship goals has caused a buzz online.

Social media users reacted to a picture shared by Briefly News on Facebook with mixed reactions. Some claim Nadia and Zinhle have remained close because Bragga was good to Kairo when she started dating her father.

SA reacts to DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai's snap

South Africans headed to the Briefly News timeline to dish their thoughts on DJ Zinhle and Nadia's friendship. Many applauded them for defying the odds and building a friendship, despite what people said.

@Gail Olivier Pillay said:

"Continue being each other strength ❤️❤️❤️"

@Tmk Makazi wrote:

"Which means Nadia was a good stepmother to Kairo."

@Amanda Kili commented:

"The maturity in these ladies .Nadia must have been great to Kairo ."

@Jack Oupa added:

"I think if it's in good terms then is good to go with friendship."

@Lebohang Motseki noted:

"Nadia has a good heart. Zinhle is a good mother. This is what women's month is all about. I truly love them both"

Nadia Nakai opens up about having Kairo Forbes in her life, gushes over DJ Zinhle on The L-Tido Podcast

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is grateful for the opportunity to join the Forbes blended family, even after AKA's passing.

Bragga was a recent guest on The L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she spoke fondly of Kairo Forbes and her mother, DJ Zinhle.

Nadia and Forbes have created a strong bond, and Nadia cannot wait to be called Auntie by Kairo.

