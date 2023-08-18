Zimbabwe abruptly expelled a research team led by Good Governance Africa's CEO, Chris Maroleng, who were conducting election-related field research

The organisation accused the ruling Zanu-PF government of undemocratic behaviour and bullying, despite having proper paperwork and permissions

Maroleng condemned the incident, stating that it highlights a trend of suppressing democracy and replacing it with fear and arbitrary actions

HARARE - A team of researchers' time in Zimbabwe abruptly ended when they were forcibly expelled from Harare by the country's authorities on Thursday, 17 August.

An election research team from Good Governance Africa was forcibly deported from Zimbabwe. Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli

Good Governance Africa (GGA) tweeted that its CEO, Chris Maroleng, and his team were in the country to do election-related field research ahead of the highly anticipated elections.

The organisation has accused the ruling Zanu-PF government of bullying and anti-democratic behaviour in the wake of the researchers' deportation.

GGA takes aim at Zanu-PF

GGA insisted that the researchers had all the proper paperwork and permissions, including clearance from the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria and endorsement from their local partner, the Southern Africa Political and Economic Series (SAPES Trust), SABC News reported.

Maroleng criticised:

“The incident reinforces a pattern of suppressing democratic values and replacing them with fear and arbitrary decisions.”

Netizens divided by election researchers' expulsion

Below are some comments:

@mahlephula said:

"Tshwarelo. At least you came back in one piece. Zim is an ugly political studio. Too hot."

@BNgobeza claimed:

"EU election observers must be next."

@tafadzwacdondo commented

"This behaviour of sending the team away before they concluded their research is uncalled for."

@brytonmukuvari criticised:

"This is the Zanu PF that we deal with every day."

