Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will receive a category one Special Official Funeral later this Saturday

The funeral will feature military honours, including a 21 Gun Salute, and flags have been flying at half-mast since Tuesday

Distinguished guests, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, are expected to pay their respects at the proceedings

ILUNDI - As South Africa prepares to bid farewell to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who served as both the prime minister of the Zulu nation and the leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), final arrangements have been put in place for the burial ceremony scheduled for this Saturday.

Buthelezi to be laid to rest

The day's proceedings are set to commence with a family prayer, providing an opportunity for close relatives to have a private moment. This will be followed by a public gathering at the Prince Mangosuthu stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Special Official Funeral

Buthelezi's contributions to the nation have earned him the rare honour of a category one official funeral. During the funeral, attendees will witness solemn military honours, including the dignified 21 Gun Salute, reported SABCNews. Flags across the country have been flown at half-mast since Tuesday, and this display of respect will continue until Saturday evening.

Anticipated dignitaries and eulogy

The ceremony is expected to draw a massive crowd, with at least 20,000 mourners projected to attend. Among those are dignitaries such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will deliver the eulogy, and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.

SA mourns Mangosuthu Buthelezi

South Africans on social media paid their final respects with heartwarming tributes.

Xolani Ta X WakwaMkhwane mentioned:

"As long R350 is not affected."

Thiemuli Wesley Snipes Nemafhohoni posted:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

David Sehaole commented:

"The Zulus have lost a king the rest of South Africa lost a murderer."

Khomo Litshwerwe Hamohale asked:

"But somebody said he will be buried last night at midnight mos. What is inside that coffin?"

Xolani Nokwe said:

"Watched in utter disgust news outlets, pundits, anchors, political analysts, and politicians desperately trying to contort Gaja's history into something it was not. Let him be buried so people can move on from this lie."

