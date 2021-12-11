President Cyril Ramaphosa will personally deliver a eulogy at former president FW de Klerk's state memorial

The memorial will be held at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town city centre and strict Covid 19 measures will be in place

FW de Klerk left a divided legacy as the last apartheid president of South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a eulogy at the official state memorial of former president FW de Klerk on Sunday.

De Klerk died in November at the age of 85 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was cremated at a private ceremony over two weeks ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will delvier a eulogy at former presisdnet FE de Klerk's state memorial.

Source: Getty Images

The former president left a divided legacy among South Africans as the last apartheid president.

SABC News reported that the official memorial service will have limited attendance due to Covid 19 social distancing restrictions.

The memorial service will be held at Groote Kerk in Cape Town city centre according to IOL.

