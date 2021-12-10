Kanye West and Drake Perform Together, Begs Kim to Run Back to Him

Kane West and Drake performed together at the Free Larry Hoover concert and the internet had a meltdown

In addition to all the hype on stage, ex-wife Kim Kardashian attended the show with their daughter North

Kanye directed a line of his song at Kim asking her to run back to him which raised some eyebrows

Kanye West and Drake basically broke the internet when they performed together at the Free Larry Hoover concert.

The pair of superstars appeared alongside a star-studded lineup of artists at the concert in an effort to free Larry Hoover from prison and raise money to reform the prison system.

Kanye West pleaded with Kim while on stage for her to run back to him. Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal, Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment

Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian brought their daughter North along to watch the act.

The audience of the $10 million show was full of the who's who of entertainment including Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Lizzo according to the Daily Mail.

Free Larry Hoover

Larry Hoover was convicted of murder in 1973. He was the notorious leader of one of the largest gangs in America, the Gangster Disciples.

Kanye directs a line of his song at Kim

Kanye directed one of the lines of his song at this ex saying:

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."

Social media users took to the internet to react to the performance

