The much-anticipated People's Choice Awards aired earlier this week and the celeb red carpet moments are taking centre stage

Fans are always on the lookout for their favourites and Cardi B, Halle Berry, Jojo Siwa sure did not disappoint

Kim Kardashian seems to have a running theme for her red carpet looks this year, so the all-black look gave Met Gala deja vu

The most exciting thing about red carpet events is seeing all of the glamourous celeb outfits. The A-listers never fail to leave people talking and the 2021 People's Choice Awards gave the opportunity to do just that. Briefly News has gathered some of the most memorable looks the evening.

People's Choice Awards 2021. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Glamour reports that what makes the People's Choice Awards to special is that the general public gets a say in who goes home with what award. Celeb's are always super keen for a night at the PCA's and their fun and funky looks always prove it. This evening is one of the few that give the famous faces full creativity to dress formal, casual, business chic or straight-up weird.

Here is an opportunity to play fashion police and take a look at some of the attire.

1. Cardi B

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker chose to be pretty in pink in her sparkling gown.

People's Choice Awards 2021. Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

2. Laverne Cox

The Orange Is The New Black star chose to slay in two outfits to show off her glow.

People's Choice Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim's outfit was somewhat reminiscent of the KimYe days.

People's Choice Awards 2021. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4. Halle Berry

Everyone's favourite Cat Woman chose to slay in a glittery black jumpsuit.

People's Choice Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

5. Jojo Siwa

The former Dance Mom's celeb has ditched the giant hair bows and rocked an unexpected yet stunning pink dress.

People's Choice Awards 2021. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

6. Leslie Jones

SNL comedian Leslie Jones really stood out on her lime green dress, topped with a heart-shaped rainbow clutch.

People's Choice Awards 2021. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly.co.za