GOAT: iFani Announces He's Giving Away Clothes to 100 Fans for Christmas

iFani is giving away clothes to 100 of his fans who cannot afford to buy Christmas clothes for themselves or their kids

The rapper took to social media to announce the good news and reiterated that he has no money but is wiling to make 100 people happy this Christmas

Peeps who have lost their jobs and those who are currently unemployed said they would love for the rapper to buy their bundles of joy some new December clothes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

iFani is looking out for his fans who cannot afford to buy new Christmas clothes for their kids this festive season. A lot of people lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic and can't buy clothes for their children because they have no money.

iFani is giving away Christmas clothes to 100 fans. Image: @crenkist

Source: Instagram

Most of them took to social media to share that they're struggling financially because they've lost their jobs while others can't find employment during these trying times.

The rapper is making sure that 100 of his fans each have R800 in their pockets this December so they could buy Christmas clothes for themselves or their families. iFani took to Twitter and wrote:

"Nguban ofuna iimpahla zeKrismes (who wants Christmas clothes)? Budget: R800/person. I’m only giving 100 people. And’namali (I don't have money)."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps took to the TV presenter's timeline to share their thoughts on his post. heck out some of their comments below:

@Bigizzy1828 said:

"Sure, been out of ispani from July, have two boys this could go a long way."

@SibacaLiso wrote:

"Been struggling to buy my son milk, I would really appreciate it."

@Mbovux commented:

"So y'all have been making fun of iFani the whole year, today you want gifts from him, yah neh."

@EvansBaloyie added:

"Grootman I'm here... I didn't buy Christmas clothes for ma girls since I'm not employed."

iFani wants to be friends with Caspper Nyovest again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that iFani wants to settle his beef with Cassper Nyovest. The rapper took to social media recently to ask Mufasa to unblock him.

iFani shared that he wants to smoke the peace pipe with his music industry peer after US rappers Drake and Ye settled their differences and partied together in Canada recently.

iFani took to Twitter and shared a screenshot showing his account is still blocked by Nyovie. He shared that he wants to be friends with the Siyathandana hitmaker.

Source: Briefly.co.za