iFani Pleads With Cassper Nyovest to Unblock Him, Wants Them to Be Friends Again

iFani has pleaded with Cassper Nyovest to unblock him on social media and wants them to be friends again

The rapper asked Mufasa to forgive him after Drake and Ye smoked the peace pipe recently and partied together in Canada

According to reports, iFani rubbed the Siyathandana hitmaker up the wrong way a few years back after he trash-talked Tito Mboweni

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

iFani wants to settle his beef with Cassper Nyovest. The rapper took to social media recently to ask Mufasa to unblock him.

iFani wants to be friends again with Cassper Nyovest. Image: @crenkist, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

iFani shared that he wants to smoke the peace pipe with his music industry peer after US rappers Drake and Ye settled their differences and partied together in Canada recently.

iFani took to Twitter and shared a screenshot showing his account is still blocked by Nyovie. He shared that he wants to be friends with the Siyathandana hitmaker. He captioned his post:

"If Drake & Ye can settle their beef, who are we not to settle ours? C’mon Nyovest. Unblock me. Let’s be friends again. I’m sorry."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The two rappers started beefing after iFani talked bad about Mufasa's single, Tito Mboweni, according to SAHipHopMag. Tweeps took to iFani's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check them out below:

@ministerTP__ said:

"Visit him directly (his home) and show compassion. But if you think you're faking it in order to gain something, don't bother going there. Be real."

@honghonyifresh wrote:

"Sometimes if a person doesn't wanna talk nor be in ur circle just let the situation be and move on iFani."

@mqhe_eli commented:

"I feel where you're coming from, but if he doesn't want to accept your apology, move on bro. No use in tryna force relationships, if it don't flow it don't flow."

@king_zulu1 said:

"The difference is you guys are not Drake and Ye."

@bigthobs added:

"Call him and stop twerking here for clout."

Cassper Nyovest trolled for blocking peeps

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Don Billiato, Don Blockiato, or simply Cassper Nyovest. It all seems the same to netizens on SA's busy streets of social media now.

The outspoken rapper turned businessman is being served on the timeline, and it's not anything close to the palatable braaied meat he's often treating his guests to on his The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest.

Although this was the subject of loose-lipped local YouTuber Slik Talk's cathartic session, among a host of things, in an online rant that has set Twitter alight, Cassper's propensity for finding the block button featured more prominently.

Source: Briefly.co.za