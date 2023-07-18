A young woman flaunted how she spent under R80K to deliver her baby at a private hospital on TikTok

Private hospitals tend to charge anything from R40K above for cesarian section deliveries for three specialists and hospitalization

Women in the comment section stood behind her and said they, too, spent a pretty penny for their babies

A woman spent an arm and a leg to bring her baby into the world. Image: @thelifeofagoddess

Source: TikTok

A beautiful woman flexed that she spent R50K to deliver her baby at a private hospital via c-section with no medical aid.

The woman won bragging rights after ushering her bundle of joy in style as she delivered her child in a private medical suite.

Woman tells of how she spent R50K for a private c-section birth

@thelifeofagoddess posted her experience on TikTok, which 112K Tiktokkers viewed.

The video shows the young woman lying on the delivery bed, smiling sweetly. The camera pans and shows the rest of the room prepped to welcome her beautiful child into the world.

Childbirths at private hospitals in Mzansi cost an arm and a leg, especially for those that do not have medical aid. South African Private Hospitals revealed that a birth delivery could cost up to R45K for the entire procedure. Even with medical aid, you might have to part with some serious paper for the procedure.

Watch the video:

Netizens who have had c-sections support woman's decision

South Africans gathered in the comment section to show their support for c-section births and to marvel at the price.

Bridy said:

"R45K for hospital plus R32K for doctors. Okare nka loma pregnancy."

RealP030 commented:

"My C-section gang. Congratulations on your bundle of joy."

Just Mbalz is also pro-C-section.

"C-section is the way. This pushing issue can fly by me and miss me."

Baby Ra Mhazi paid a lot of money.

"This was me on Thursday (13 July), but it was slightly above R60K inclusive of Doctors' fees."

Matshiamo also parted with money.

"For my son in 2019, I paid R30K normal birth. Those things are expensive."

Source: Briefly News