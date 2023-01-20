Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have welcomed another child and they have made sure that their fans are in the loop

The TV personality and her husband had announced they were having baby number three via social media months back

The couple has been very open on their pregnancy journey and when they lost their baby in 2020 Chrissy shared her devastation

Award-winning Musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third child.

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcome third child. Photo: John Legend.

Source: UGC

In 2020, Teigen and Legend lost their child, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

By sharing her pregnancy loss with the public, according to USA TODAY Teigen said she aimed to inspire women in similar circumstances.

In August 2022, the TV personality announced that she was pregnant nearly three years after their pregnancy loss.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote.

Teigen noted that she was scared to announce her pregnancy.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she said.

Everything was perfect and beautiful when she did.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long."

An addition to the Legend family!

They have welcomed a new member of the family and the parents were super excited to announce it.

Teigen wrote:

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier, daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section. We are in bliss."

John Legend shows love to SA singer Mthandazo Gatya who gave US superstar’s song ‘Nervous’ an African touch

In other news, Briefly News reported that John Legend took to his timeline to show love to Mthandazo Gatya. The South African singer gave the US singer's new song Nervous an African touch.

The video of the Afro-pop artist belting out the tune in isiZulu has gone viral on social media. The star participated in John's open verse challenge and slayed it.

The songwriter's video has been viewed over 600 000 times on Twitter alone. John Legend also took to the app and praised Mthandazo for dropping a fire verse. Reacting to the clip, John tweeted five fire emojis.

