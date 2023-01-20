A cop filled hearts with pride and hope when he sang to welcome children back to school

Nico Malan High School shared footage of the beautiful moment, starting the year off right

South Africans loved what went down and let it be known that this is what a true rainbow nation looks like

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One Mzansi cop has reminded people of the power of a rainbow nation. Singing a lekker Afrikaans song to pupils as they returned to school, the man was recorded and has now gone viral.

People loved watching a cop sing an Afrikaans song to students. Image: Facebook / Nico Malan High School

Source: Facebook

It is not every day you see a law enforcement officer singing in front of a school to welcome children back. Lol, one way to remind them that the law is here and watching.

Nico Malan High School shared a clip of the cop singing on their official Facebook page. Standing in front of the entire school, the man belted a lekker song, getting his groove on and setting the tone for the year ahead.

“Mr John Nelson opened our assembly with a timely word and song.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi people loved the cop's vibes

This is how every school should start the new year. People loved that the cop got involved in the school, showing children that they do care.

Take a look at some of the gratitude:

Jason Israel said:

“Thank you, Sir. You make us Officials of Correctional Services proud.”

Pieter Kruger said:

“Very special. So many positive opportunities are overshadowed by populism, go big Nico Malan high school. You make RSA proud and a better place. Every little bit adds up. Mr John, you may sing.”

Andre Hattingh said:

“AMEN without the Lord and the Holy Spirit, we are all without hope. Thank you to a man like Mr Nelson, whom you can hear made Jesus part of his life. He is just living his calling. The favour I pray over you and the school and you will reap the fruits of your testimony. Glory King Jesus forever Amen.”

Carina Erasmus said:

“What a wonderful picture to look at. If the rest of SA would also wake up!! This is the only way we save the country.”

Rodney Triegaardt said:

“This is the kind of action and mindset that births a new SA”

Young hunky white man dressed in traditional Zulu attire drops jaws with traditional dance, SA catches feels

In related news, Briefly News reported that times are changing, and the people of Mzansi are uniting, one blended family, friend circle and social setting at a time. A video showing a young white man dressed in traditional Zulu attire, chanting and dancing, is proof that we are on the road to a truly united nation.

Even though South Africa has been a democracy for 30 years now, the heaviness of racial segregation has weighed heavy. Seeing videos like this gives people hope.

TikTok user @nqo605 shared a heartwarming video of a young white man getting his Zulu warrior on. It is truly impressive to see the soul he put into it and how his brothers and sisters of colour cheered him on. If unity needed a video explanation, this would be it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News