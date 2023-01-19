A man who rented a R500 room, ready to start his life and dream big, sadly lost his life

LinkedIn user Makwande Gcora shared his inspiring story and was informed of the fatal accident

People paid their respects, thanking the man for showing that everyone starts somewhere

Mzansi people are saddened by the news of a young man who recently passed, just days after renting a R500 room in the hopes of starting his life and building a bright future.

Unfortunately, life isn’t always that kind, but we are to take lessons from others' losses and remember to treat each day as if it were our last.

LinkedIn user Makwande Gcora shared the post and picture the man had posted. He came to Witbank with nothing but a bag, a picture of his late mother and a dream.

He rented a room for R500 and was given an old bed by a kind stranger. The man had hopes of building a life for himself that would make his late mother proud.

After posting this, the man was informed that the hopeful lad had sadly passed. He was apparently involved in a fatal car accident.

People shared their sadness:

Katleho Michelle Phiri said:

“This guy passed on. He got involved in a car accident, just when he was building his life.”

Mashudu Leo Phathela said:

“Yoh that's really heartbreaking. I couldn't hold my tears when I viewed the picture ”

Mthandi Mpondo said:

“I was willing to live such life when I got an appointment for my first job in JHB but Godly, my university mate, offered me a place to eat and sleep for 5 days. God bless your people.”

Kamohelo Mokoena said:

“We all start there. I didn't know anyone when I got to Witbank. I started the same way, with one pot, at least you have a bed, I didn't have. I just had one blanket.”

Humble man celebrates small win, buys a fridge for his 1-room home: Mzansi helps the grateful man celebrate

In happier news, Briefly News reported that no win is too small to celebrate, especially if you worked hard for it. One young man just bought himself a fridge and was bursting with pride and gratitude.

Often we forget how blessed we are because society puts too much pressure on people to continue to strive for unattainable goals. Seeing this young man celebrate his fridge is a reminder to be grateful for the small things.

Twitter user Justice Sibusiso Mashele shared a few pictures of his one-room home in celebration of the fridge he just bought for himself. While having a fridge might seem like a given to some, to Justice, it is a dream come true.

