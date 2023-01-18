A man took the leap to build and open his own business and is now reaping the rewards

Twitter user Alson Manyama built eight rooms to rent and they are all fully occupied

The inspiring post had people taking to the comments to commend the man on his hard work

It takes a great deal of bravery to start a business. One man decided to build rooms to rent and is overflowing with gratitude as all of his rooms are occupied.

Twitter user Alson Manyama is over the moon that his business has taken off so well. Image: Twitter / Alson Manyama

Source: Twitter

With the current economic climate in Mzansi, people are doing whatever they need to do in order to survive. Side hustles and entrepreneurship have been lifesavers for most.

Twitter user Alson Manyama shared a picture of the eight rooms he built on a stand. Oozing pride and gratitude, our guy informed people that they are all occupied.

“Rooms are full... occupied.

“Went fast like cupcakes.

“The aim is to increase nett worth (assets).”

The people of Mzansi congratulate the man on his thriving business

Seeing the dedication and time he put into building the rooms had many people inspired. The comment section was filled with support and love.

Take a look:

@Batho_Dikobe said:

“Congratulations, you did well, where is this? I'm also new in the business. Only my second month and so far so good with tenants. I think I'm only going to enjoy the hard work after two years cause yooh♀️”

@Pumpkin21273088 said:

“Congratulations bro, it’s not easy.”

@preshmapakish said:

“Wow, congrats.”

@ZandiTwala said:

“Well done! ❤️”

@Zee_Dlngw said:

“I didn't know the building is so expensive until I started to build a room with a bathroom and sitting room. They are doing touch-ups as we speak but I had to dig deep in my pocket. Keep up the good work.”

