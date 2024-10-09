A South African man living in North Dakota in the United States of America perished during the recent wildfires that ravaged the state

Johannes Nicolaas Van Eaden, who worked as a farmhand in Ray, North Dakota, died after sustaining injuries during the fire

His co-workers sang his praises and gave moving tributes to him, and netizens were saddened

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Netizens mourned Johannes Van Eaden's death due to North Dakota wildfires. Images: Jacob Gyula Dockter/Facebook and Patrick Orton/ Getty Images

RAY, NORTH DAKOTA — A South African who worked as a farmhand in North Dakota died during the wildfire that ravaged the state recently.

South African dies in USA fire

According to American news channel KFYR, the fires claimed tens of thousands of acres of land, buildings and livestock when they spread over the weekend of 5 October 2024. Johannes Nicolaas Van Eaden, a farmhand from the Western Cape and a married father of one, died as a result of injuries sustained during the fire.

Van Eaden was supposed to fly back to South Africa to be with his wife, who was expected to give birth in the following weeks. However, the Wolla family he worked for tried to reach him on the weekend but was unsuccessful. They discovered that he had died.

Netizens heartbroken

American netizens commenting on the death on Facebook were shattered.

"As a farm family who employs SA workers I cannot be more heartbroken for his employers and his family back home."

Jacci Babich said:

"We feel for all involved at his loss. Fires like this are terrible."

Janet Elkin said:

"Prayers for the family. Sounds like a good person and such a loss for his family."

Debi Basta said:

"Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending healing prayers to his family and friends."

Nicki Sue said:

"How awful! Praying for his family."

