British royalty Prince Harry was supposed to meet up with his wife, Megan Markle, and wrap his South African trip up

However, he extended his trip as he visited Lesotho to dine with the Lesotho Princess and is expected to touch down in Johannesburg

Netizens sang his praises, and many rated him as their favourite member of the English Royal Family

JOHANNESBURG—British Royal Family member Prince Harry quietly extended his trip to South Africa after he was supposed to meet his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in Los Angeles, USA.

Prince Harry still in South Africa

Harry was supposed to reunite with Meghan for a few days after she made a surprise appearance at the Gala dinner hosted at the Children's Hospital. On the other hand, Harry has been to different parts of the world, including New York and South Africa.

He also had lunch with the Princess of Lesotho. Harry will likely travel to Johannesburg before visiting his uncle's wife, Victoria Spencer, who lives in Cape Town.

Netizens in love with Harry

South Africans on Facebook waxed lyrical about Prince Harry.

Yolandi Joy Daames said:

"We love you, sir."

Avril Fortuin said:

"You are home, Prince Harry. We love you!"

Sahika Enver said:

"Prince Harry is a good person."

Viva Schotho Mahlobo said:

"May he please come to Pietermaritzburg, KZN?"

Qamar Khiza joked:

"He wants to go to Konka."

Givenchy Givenchy said:

"Prince Harry, can you share your location? I'm an extreme fan, and I want to take a picture with you and shake your hand."

Harry and Megan slam breakup rumours

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex rubbished claims that they broke up.

A tabloid reported that they were taking a break, and they slammed the rumours as untrue. It's rumoured they were in financial trouble after they split from the royal family.

