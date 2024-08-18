Meghan Markle's net worth before and after royalty: How rich is the Duchess?

Meghan Markle's net worth has been a hot topic ever since she and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. This meant they could no longer receive money from the family’s funding mechanism supporting their work and official residences.

Markle, an ex-actress, is widely recognised for starring in Suits. Her life took a dramatic turn when she married a royal family member. While this meant immense financial privilege, the couple surprisingly abandoned royalty to pursue financial independence. But was this bold move worthwhile? Discover fascinating details about Meghan’s financial portfolio.

Meghan Markle's profile summary

Full name Rachel Meghan Markle Famous as Meghan Markle Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 1981 Age 43 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Northwestern University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 51 kg (113 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Parents Thomas Markle Sr. and Doria Ragland Siblings 2 (Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr.) Profession Former actress Net worth $60 million

What is Meghan Markle’s net worth?

Meghan’s current solo value is unknown because her husband has merged his wealth with hers. According to ClutchPoints, the couple has a combined net worth of $60 million, partly thanks to their lucrative Spotify and Netflix deals.

What was Meghan Markle’s net worth before marriage?

Prior to marrying the Duke of Sussex, Markle’s fortune was estimated at $5 million per Parade. She has amassed this wealth from her illustrious acting career.

On the other hand, Prince Harry’s net worth before the marriage was $20 million, most of which came from a trust fund set up by his late mom, Princess Diana.

How is Meghan Markle making money?

The California native has multiple income streams that contribute to her financial portfolio. From her acting career to her lucrative partnerships, here is a comprehensive summary of Meghan’s previous and current revenue-generating channels:

Acting career

Like most budding actors, Markle had difficulty landing gigs early in her career. Therefore, she worked various freelancing jobs before landing her debut role in General Hospital. Per Daily Mail, Meghan once narrated how her mixed race affected her early career, saying:

I was not white enough for the white roles, and I was not black enough for the black ones, leaving me somewhere in between as the ethnic chameleon who could not secure a job.

According to PureWow, Meghan Markle’s Suits salary was over $50,000 per episode and $450,000 annually.

In addition, she allegedly bagged $80,000 in annual endorsement income. Rachel was paid $171,429 for starring in The Candidate and $187,000 for appearing in Remember Me, both released in 2010.

How much did Netflix pay for Meghan Markle?

As documented by Forbes, Meghan and Harry inked a five-year, $100 million contract with Netflix in September 2020 to produce films and children’s shows. So far, they have released two docuseries: Harry and Meghan and Live to Lead.

Spotify deal

According to HotNewHipHop, the duo entered a 3-year, $20 million podcasting deal with Spotify in December 2020. In 2022, the Duchess of Sussex launched her podcast, Achetypes.

However, the deal only lasts one season. Due to Meghan Markle’s accomplishments, she reportedly signed a contract with the American podcast network, Lemonada Media in early 2024.

Inheritance

Prince Harry will receive a major inheritance when he turns 40 on 15 September 1994, per Cosmopolitan.

His great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, opened a trust fund for him and his brother, Prince William, in 1994 and placed two-thirds of her wealth (£19 million) into the account. Prince Harry and Meghan will inherit the bulk of the fortune since William is set to receive all the crown's wealth.

Other projects

In 2014, Meghan launched the lifestyle website and blog The Tig. Focusing on fashion, beauty, and food, the site reportedly grossed $80,000 per year.

Unfortunately, it was shut down three years later, in 2017. Meghan Markle's brand, American Riviera Orchard, is allegedly gearing up to sell various make-up products.

Meghan Markle's house

In August 2020, Markle and Harry invested in a $14.7 million estate in Montecito, California. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they purchased the property with a $10 million mortgage and a $5 million cash down payment.

The ex-actress once revealed that they intended to raise their two kids in the home as it provided a more normal environment away from the limelight.

What car does Meghan Markle drive?

Meghan and Harry might have given up their royal status, but they still have an impressive car collection to complement their high-profile status. Below are some of their luxurious rides per The Sun:

Car Estimated price Jaguar F-Type $79,175 Audi e-tron $81,475 Jaguar E-Type $103,221 Audi RS6 $127,895 Total value $391,766

FAQs

Markle and Harry’s worldwide popularity has always attracted intense scrutiny into their personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about the power couple:

How old is Meghan Markle?

The Duchess of Sussex (aged 43 as of 2024) was born on 4 August 1981 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her parents are photography director Thomas Markle Sr. and former make-up artist Doria Ragland.

Who are Meghan Markle’s kids?

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019. She gave birth to a daughter, Lilibet, in June 2021.

What is Prince Harry’s real name?

The Duke of Sussex was born Prince Harry Charles Albert David on 15 September 1984 to the Prince and Princes of Wales.

Meghan Markle’s net worth has significantly improved since she said yes to the Duke of Sussex. Even though the pair stepped back from their royal responsibilities, they have bagged several lucrative deals in the media industry.

