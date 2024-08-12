Vanilla Ice's net worth: A closer look at the rapper's fortune

Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew van Winkle, was a 90s rap sensation thanks to his iconic hit Ice Ice Baby. Though he may be considered by many as a one-hit wonder, he managed to substitute his dwindling music career with lucrative real estate investments. This article delves into Vanilla Ice's net worth today.

Robert van Winkle during the 37th Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Opening Night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 04, 2022. Photo: Desiree Navarro (modified by author)

Many artists, especially those who rise to fame quickly, find themselves in financial distress when their fame starts to wane. Robert could have easily found himself on the road to bankruptcy, but sound investments helped rebuild his fortune. Vanilla Ice's net worth has maintained his multi-millionaire status despite his short-lived time in the rap scene.

Vanilla Ice's profile summary

Full name Robert Matthew van Winkle Date of birth October 31, 1967 Age 56 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Dallas, Texas Current residence Florida Nationality American Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Laura Giarritta Children Three daughters Profession Rapper, actor, producer Years active 1985 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok Website vanillaice.com

What is Vanilla Ice's net worth?

Vanilla Ice's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His initial wealth was built through his music career before he diversified into other ventures, including lucrative investments in real estate and reality television.

Vanilla Ice's net worth in 1990

1990 was the peak of Robert's success in the music industry following the release of his hit single Ice Ice Baby from his debut album To the Extreme. The song climbed the charts to become the first rap single to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

During this time, he also featured in several films, including the 1991 film Cool as Ice, of which he was paid $1 million for portraying Johnny. By 1991, Robert was reportedly making $15 million. His net worth started to dwindle in the late 1990s.

Top 5 facts about Robert van Winkle. Photo: Johnny Louis on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who has royalties to Ice Ice Baby?

A portion of Vanilla Ice's royalties from his song Ice Ice Baby initially went to Queen and David Bowie. The artists threatened to sue him for copyright infringement because the song's bass line had sampled their song Under Pressure without proper credit or permission.

The issue was settled out of court, with Vanilla agreeing to give Queen and David songwriting credits. The rapper later paid $4 million to purchase the publishing rights to Under Pressure, which he revealed was cheaper than paying royalties.

How much does Vanilla Ice make in a year?

Robert was revealed to be making over $800,000 per year in a financial affidavit filed at a Florida court in 2018 during his divorce battle with ex-wife Laura. The amount is attributed to Ice Ice Baby royalties and his current ventures in real estate.

Robert van Winkle during the Joyburst Summer Launch Party at Rebel Nightclub on June 23, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Ryan Emberley

Source: Getty Images

How much does Vanilla Ice cost per show?

The Ice Ice Baby hitmaker reportedly charges between $150,000 and $300,000 per show, according to Celebrity Talent International. This range can vary based on factors like the event type, location, and specific requirements. Tickets to his concerts cost up to over $200 on Ticketmaster.

Vanilla Ice's real estate net worth

After his rap career went downhill in the late 1990s, Robert ventured into real estate and has since made millions of dollars renovating and selling houses across the US. He takes fans through the remodelling process via his hit reality show, The Vanilla Ice Project, on the DIY Network.

He previously revealed that he makes between $500,000 and $5 million from flipping houses. The revenue he gets depends on the size of the project. In his interview with Steve-O on his Wild Ride! podcast, the rapper said that having properties which continuously make money is a great way to build generational wealth. He stated:

If you set up assets, which is properties that regenerate and regenerate and regenerate, then you'll have generational wealth. It means that [your kids] will just have to sit back and kind of manage it, but they'll be able to give it to their kids and grandkids.

Robert van Winkle during the I Love the '90s Tour after party at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 4, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Where did Vanilla Ice buy a house?

Robert has lived in several homes over the years. In December 2023, he reportedly purchased two homes on Rattlesnake Island near St. Augustine Beach in Florida. One of Vanilla Ice's houses is set to be flipped, and he will live in one.

In 1991, he purchased a $1.8 million property on Star Island and upgraded it with a 9,000-square-foot and 9-bedroom mansion. He sold it in 1997 to Venezuelan entrepreneur Claudio Osorio for $2.7 million.

The rich rapper owned another 4-bedroom waterfront home in Melbourne Beach, Florida. He put it on the market in 2018 for $4.8 million.

Vanilla purchased a $716,000 mansion in Wellington, Florida, in 2004. In 2019, he transferred the property to his ex-wife, Laura, for just $10. Laura placed it on the market in 2020, selling it for $770,000.

Robert van Winkle's previous waterfront mansion on Star Island. Photo: @jillszedergroup (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Vanilla Ice's cars

The artist is an avid car collector. He gave YouTuber DJ Vlad a tour of his garage in December 2023. From the video shared on YouTube, Vanilla still has the original Ford Mustang 5.0 that appeared in the music video for his song, Ice Ice Baby.

The Mustang is currently valued at $3 million. The garage also features a 1956 Lincoln Continental, a 1918 Oldsmobile, a $1 million Rolls Royce Phantom, a Ferrari Spider, and a 1954 Chevrolet Corvette.

How much is Vanilla Ice's car collection worth?

Vanilla revealed in his interview with DJ Vlad that he owns over 31 unique cars and valued the entire car collection at over $50 million. Apart from automobiles, Robert owns several sports bikes, including the Stark Varg, which is considered the fastest motocross bike. He also owns a $750,000 Brabus Shadow boat and several jet skis.

A sneak peek of Robert van Winkle's garage. Photo: @vladtv (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Vanilla Ice's net worth today reflects his reinvention after his relevance in the music industry diminished. Despite the ups and downs of his career, he still carries the legacy of Ice Ice Baby.

