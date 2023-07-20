The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex are still happily married, an insider said

This information comes after a tabloid reported that the couple was taking a break after hitting a rough patch

Harry and Meaghan were rumoured to be in financial trouble after their royal exit, causing stress to their fresh union

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle are doing just fine, despite rumours of the couple headed down splitville, a source said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly enjoying their marriage. Images: Chris Jackson, Jane Barlow/PA Images, Max Mumby/Indigo

Source: Getty Images

Radar Online says The Sussexes are taking time apart

A report from an American tabloid, Online Radar said on Tuesday, 18 July, the Dutch and Dutchess of Sussex have taken time apart to try and introspect and rebuild their marriage.

But and insider close to the family debunked the rumours, telling another tabloid that the information was completely untrue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The former royals were not available for comment when news.com.au reached out for clarity.

Harry and Meghan run through financial trouble

It is alleged that the couple are having a hard time maintaining their lavish lifestyle after they forfietted their royal titles, which stripped them off their handsome allowance.

Moreover, the lost their $29 million Spotify deal, and $150 million Netflix deal which forced the couple to pursue independent projects.

Social media reactions to the Sussexes split scandal

News of their rumoured breakup spread like a forest fire and this is what Twitter had to say:

@itsallinaname1 said:

"Of all the broken relationships that have marked Meghan and Prince Harry’s life since their split from the Royal Family, the cruellest, surely, is how they discarded the duchess’s father He's not royalty or rich. She has no time unless you have one or the other."

@Dr_RonMoore asked:

"So Harry and Meghan have split? Who would have guessed? Just like she did with her first husband and child. I bet she won't be so keen to pay off and hide the stories about this."

@CiciTee1 suggested:

"Meghan Markle allegedly calls paps or other photogs then split the profits of the photo sales. We all know harry and Meghan are broke."

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga confirm their reunion

In another Briefly News report, South African socialite and her wealthy Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga have kissed and made up.

The took to their Instagram romantic pictures of their reunion in Dubai after Mbau had told her beau she was going to the salon, only to take the first flight back to Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News