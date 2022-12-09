Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's documentary 'Harry & Meghan', all about their experience with the British royal family is already receiving some backlash

A clip of Megan talking about the common tradition of curtsying and saying she thought it was strange is making rounds on the socials

The video showing Megan complaining that she had to learn the British tradition rubbed people the wrong way

Meghan Markle and Harry are facing a lot of heat since the release of their documentary. The couple is opening up about what they experienced with the royal family for the first time.

Meghan Markle is under fire after making fun of a treasured British tradition in Netflix doccie 'Meghan & Harry': Image: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

Many people are unhappy about the documentary since the couple said they wanted privacy after splitting from the Royal Family. Online users have been analysing short clips of the documentary to express their disapproval.

Meghan Markle makes fun of British tradition

Netflix's Meghan & Harry is causing a buzz on social media. The couple is under scrutiny ever since they decided to separate from the Royal Family after Megan accused them of being racist.

A Tiktoker was not happy with what Megan had to say in one part of the documentary where she talked about the British tradition of the curtsy. It is the way British people usually showed respect for the Queen or anyone of authority, a small bow usually done by women according to Express.

The TikTok creator @visians.of.georgie (An American) did not appreciate how Meghan made fun of the custom. Peeps were convinced that she was disrespecting the late Queen Elizabeth II. In the video Meghan said:

"He said, 'You know how to curtsy right?' I thought it was a joke."

Megan then proceeds to do a fake cursty while sitting next to Prince Harry. People flooded the comments with comments claiming that Megan was proving why the British do not like her.

AMM commented:

"I felt Harry’s face said She is lying and embarrassing."

TommyTheTank commented:

"Cannot believe he could let this be released after his grandmothers death. A total mark of disrespect."

Craig Mattinson commented:

"She is making fun of his grandmother. Not just the queen, his family."

Tina commented:

"For people that want privacy and nothing to do with the royal family they do alot of talking about them."

sallywallywoo commented:

"He does look embarrassed, but he let that clip remain in the documentary."

Blackangel commented:

"No respect for our Queen."

Helen Ri commented:

"His face was red with suppressed anger."

Kimberly Garrett commented:

"She has no honour or respect for anyone."

