Prince Harry got his visit to SA underway with a first stop in Lesotho on Tuesday, 1 October

The royal family members' tour will run until Friday after making the trip without Meghan Markle

The excitement was boisterous from supporters in Lesotho and SA courtesy of a warm welcome

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Prince Harry is in southern Africa for the next few days after kicking his tour off in Maseru, Lesotho. Image: Brian Otieno

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi is proving to be quite the destination for high-profile international visits.

Among the latest to grace the country with their presence is the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, after arriving in Maseru, Lesotho, on a southern African tour starting on Tuesday, 1 October.

Prince Harry to get SA trip underway

The excursion is expected to run until Friday.

Prince Harry notably made the trip from the UK without Meghan Markle by his side.

During his Lesotho stop, he was seen with Princess Senate Mohato Seeiso — the eldest child of King Letsie III of Lesotho and his wife, Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso — in a photo shared on her Instagram Story.

A description shared with the photo read:

"[I] had the pleasure of hosting the Duke of Sussex today [1 October] for lunch."

Harry and Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso, who were in the country as part of Sentebale, a charity the two founded in 2006, later sat around a bonfire under a clear night sky after an earlier visit to Sentebale's Mamohato Children’s Centre.

In a short video of Harry speaking about the impact of his charity, he is heard in part saying:

"...the bonus or the positivity of that is the fact that stigma is being broken down in this country and also in Botswana, and we're hitting the targets. Not just in Sentebale but in general."

Prince Seeiso added:

"So, this whole journey of Sentebale started from that element of having experienced ... having come to the motherland. He [Prince Harry] is now my younger brother, Mohale — the warrior. Experiencing, breathing the same air, and eating the same food as the children, herdboys and shepherds inspired this dream to come to where we are now."

Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry also visited Prime Minister Sam Matekane in Maseru on Wednesday, 2 October, before travelling to SA.

Matekane later took to X, posting:

"I’m pleased to welcome Prince Harry back to Lesotho today. His commitment through Sentebale has been invaluable to our nation. As we celebrate 58 years of independence, I look forward to continued collaboration on youth empowerment and health."

A full itinerary of Prince Harry's South African visit, the first in five years, has not yet been announced.

Supporters welcome 'Mohale' home

Fans and supporters shared many positive messages as they extended a similar warm welcome to Harry.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to his visit to southern Africa.

@sannetje_26 wrote:

"Love to see Harry back with his real family."

@Twiggli said:

"Wish I could meet him when you bring him to South Africa. I love the guy. His commitment to service is unmatched."

@LizHolcomb added:

"Thanks to all of you for caring about and being family to a nice guy in need of that!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News