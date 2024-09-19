Limpopo musician Shebeshxt was seen dangling dangerously off the edge of a moving car in a clip online

The muso rode around in a Fors Mustang, though not the one driving, to promote his upcoming show

Fans cringed at the scenes following Shebe's horrific car crash that claimed his daughter's life on 9 June

Shebeshxt rode around promoting his upcoming show, except his fans weren't impressed with his car ride. Images: @OfficiallShebe_.

Controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt has made a candid promise not to get behind the wheel.

But he forgot to commit to not dangling off the edge of a moving car.

Shebeshxt was recently caught in a video pulling a daring stunt while riding around in a Ford Mustang with a crew.

Shebeshxt dangles off edge of car

The rapper was promoting his upcoming one-man show, Shebeshxt The Return Music Tour Festival. The event will take centre stage at Polokwane Rugby Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday, 21 September.

The show comes a week before his My Music, My Story! at the Opera Theatre, which portrays his life over the last year.

The details of the upcoming show appear on a wrapper on the side. A segment of the video montage shows Shebe holding a meet and greet with his fans.

Reacting to the artist's latest car-related antics, an X user, @Am_Blujay, who posted the material, seemingly called him out.

He captioned the clip:

"Look where he is sitting. He doesn't learn (sad emoji)."

In the 36-second clip, Shebeshxt is seen riding as a passenger in a Mustang, presumably through the streets of Polokwane, during the daytime.

The drive continues onto the highway, where, this time, he is seen riding before appearing to drive through a township area where a boisterous crowd of children try to run after the car.

Previously, Briefly News reported that the muso collided with a truck on the R37 outside Polokwane on Sunday, 9 June, en route to an ANC Siyanqoba Rally concert.

His daughter, Onthatile Chuene, 9, died on impact in the crash while he and his girlfriend, Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo, were admitted to hospital.

It was his second car crash in months. However, since then, Shebesxht posted to X on 31 August that he was looking to hire a driver following his bad run.

He wrote that the qualifying person must not drink alcohol and should keep sober from Friday to Sunday.

Stunt falls short of impressing

Shebeshxt left fans, followers and others not so much with plenty to quip about. Briefly News scanned the comments for the spicy reactions.

@nicholasp2105 wrote:

"Clearly, we all mourn differently. I'd be going through the most if I had to lose my daughter."

@NotUrKev said:

"Leave him; he will learn the hard way if he's not careful."

@okjabu cautioned:

"He really wants this leg gone."

Shebeshxt shows injuries from car crash

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shebe finally showed fans his healed scars nearly three months after his tragic accident.

He posted several videos of his head, shoulder and back area, showing extensive bruising and scarification, including from burns.

