Cassper Nyovest showed up for a matric dance pupil when he pulled up with them in his Mercedes Maybach

The @MDNnewss X page posted the lux scenes as Cassper pulled up, accompanied by two G-Wagons

Unchilled Mzansi onlookers wasted no time heading to the comments section to shade Cassper and his antics

Cassper Nyovest rode a matric dance pupil to the grand celebration in style in a Maybach. Images: @casspernyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest entered a matric dance in style — but not his.

Instead, Cass showed up for a North-West pupil to give them the grand entrance of a lifetime at their recent high school celebration grand finale.

Cassper pulls up at matric dance in Maybach

Scenes of the hip-hop act ushering in the lucky learner at the venue in his Mercedes-Benz Maybach, much to the wild screams of their peers, surfaced on the @MDNnewss X page.

The caption read:

"Cassper Nyovest dropped off a learner from Selly Park Secondary School in Rustenburg at his matric dance, arriving in a Maybach and two G Wagons."

The 180-second clip shows the rapper, wearing a black suit, arriving at the venue and jumping out of his whip to open the passenger side door for the pupil.

The pupil — also dressed to the nines in a black suit with extra shimmery detail — emerges and shakes hands with Cass before going to one of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons driving behind the Maybach to get his partner.

The rapper looks on with a big smile. With his done-up lady in two, the male pupil walks back and it's into the venue for the couple.

The big hoo-ha ends with Cassper climbing back into his car and driving off, accompanied by the horde's screams.

Mzansi simply has no chill

Chirpy online lookers had a field day in the comments, with many quizzing the scenes while others jibed at Cass about finally attending a matric dance, sike.

Briefly News looks at the chatter.

@PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"How did this event become about fancy cars and stuff?"

@newsandchill wondered:

"I wonder how much the parents paid Casper Nyovest to do that."

@okjabu offered:

"[The] problem is now the girls are recoding Cassper and not the man of the moment."

