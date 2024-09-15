Cassper Nyovest Pulls Up at Matric Dance in Maybach To Drop Pupil, SA Shades Rapper: “Finally”
- Cassper Nyovest showed up for a matric dance pupil when he pulled up with them in his Mercedes Maybach
- The @MDNnewss X page posted the lux scenes as Cassper pulled up, accompanied by two G-Wagons
- Unchilled Mzansi onlookers wasted no time heading to the comments section to shade Cassper and his antics
Rapper Cassper Nyovest entered a matric dance in style — but not his.
Instead, Cass showed up for a North-West pupil to give them the grand entrance of a lifetime at their recent high school celebration grand finale.
Cassper pulls up at matric dance in Maybach
Scenes of the hip-hop act ushering in the lucky learner at the venue in his Mercedes-Benz Maybach, much to the wild screams of their peers, surfaced on the @MDNnewss X page.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The caption read:
"Cassper Nyovest dropped off a learner from Selly Park Secondary School in Rustenburg at his matric dance, arriving in a Maybach and two G Wagons."
The 180-second clip shows the rapper, wearing a black suit, arriving at the venue and jumping out of his whip to open the passenger side door for the pupil.
The pupil — also dressed to the nines in a black suit with extra shimmery detail — emerges and shakes hands with Cass before going to one of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons driving behind the Maybach to get his partner.
The rapper looks on with a big smile. With his done-up lady in two, the male pupil walks back and it's into the venue for the couple.
The big hoo-ha ends with Cassper climbing back into his car and driving off, accompanied by the horde's screams.
Mzansi simply has no chill
Chirpy online lookers had a field day in the comments, with many quizzing the scenes while others jibed at Cass about finally attending a matric dance, sike.
Briefly News looks at the chatter.
@PostiveImpact89 wrote:
"How did this event become about fancy cars and stuff?"
@newsandchill wondered:
"I wonder how much the parents paid Casper Nyovest to do that."
@okjabu offered:
"[The] problem is now the girls are recoding Cassper and not the man of the moment."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.