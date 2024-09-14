Amapiano producer Mas Musiq and online sensation Skomota recently turned up together behind the decks

A video of the two pairing up made the rounds after the @MDNnewss blogging page posted the clip to X

Mzansi's chirpy online community took in the scenes before heading to the comments to jone over the scenes

Fun was had. At least that much was evident when Ngwana Sesi and Amapiano producer Mas Musiq paired up behind the decks during a recent gig.

Mas would have been putting the recent drama involving Amalanga Awafani behind him, while Skomota might have been trying to shake off the stress of having his brand-new whip repossessed.

Mas Musiq and Skomota pair up on the decks

That's if a video showing Skomota's Mercedes-Benz V-Class on the back of a flatbed truck driving on the highway is to be believed.

Briefly News reported that the online sensation appeared to be making what can only be boss moves after a previous clip posted on 17 August showcased a custom-wrapped Merc with his name on the side and sporting his picture.

Mas Musiq, for his part, has been a spectator to the feud between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto over the former's uncredited inclusion in his song.

Amalanga Awafani, to which Samthing lent his vocals, features Mas and Lawd Weezy, TO StarQuality, and DJ Maphorisa.

In the 57-second clip of the two posted on the @MDNnewss X page, Mas and Skomota are seen having solid fun, with Ngwana Sesi controlling the set.

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M's Maye Maye featuring Azana Stixx can be heard blaring through the club's speakers.

There's even a moment where the pair exchange smiles and a handshake, a nod paying homage to their mutual admiration.

Mzansi makes light of pair-up

In usual Mzansi, the scenes did not go without some light shading. Briefly News looks at the replies.

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"He [Skomota] is doing better than some of these female DJs we've been seeing lately."

@BIOCHEMIST94 said:

"What if Skomi plays that 'Amalanga' song by Samthing Soweto?"

@Chris_Exfail reacted:

"Mas Musiq, what a great guy; he doesn't like drama. It's unfortunate his album was nearly sabotaged by tsotsi ya Soweto."

DJ Maphorisa nods to bouncing back

In similar music scenes, Briefly News reported that after facing criticism from all sides, DJ Maphorisa appeared to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

The record producer was caught in a well-publicised controversy, bashed and labelled an Amapiano gatekeeper.

