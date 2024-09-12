Mzansi recently unearthed an old video of Kabza De Small exposing DJ Maphorisa

The video sees Kabza speaking about an instance where Porry released his songs as theirs without his consent

This fuels the ongoing royalties scandal Porry is involved in, and fans have no doubt in their mind that he's the wrong one on Acrymony

Kabza De Small revealed how DJ Maphorisa once released his songs as theirs. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

A video of Kabza De Small exposing DJ Maphorisa's shady business dealings is making the rounds on social media, and fans are losing it.

Kabza De Small exposes DJ Maphorisa

Just over a week since the royalties drama between Samthing Soweto and DJ Maphorisa began, stemming from a collaboration with Mas Musiq, it appears that this was not Porry's first rodeo.

The DJ/ producer has been involved in disputes with several musicians over royalties and alleged exploitation, but it wasn't until a clip from Kabza De Small's Black Crown interview with Porry that fans saw the bigger picture.

Though the pair have a good relationship, the video revealed how Porry duped Kabza at the height of his career for his benefit, in which Papta revealed how his Scorpion Kings bandmate took ownership of his songs:

"We were working on my album, which was going to be released. The next thing I knew, he went to L.A., uploaded my music and named it Scorpion Kings."

Twitter (X) user illythehost shared a clip from the full interview:

Mzansi weighs in on Kabza De Small's revelations

Netizens are heated and can't believe how Porry used Kabza:

hoemie_ said:

"He was laughing through the pain."

TracyMalikongwa posted:

"I just don't like how he gaslights people to make it seem like he is innocent and has the keys to the genre."

GrettahS responded:

"He might make it sound funny, but that's just treacherous."

SihleMpendulo wrote:

"The way he laughed it off, no wonder Maphorisa keeps buying him gifts."

Nota Baloyi addresses DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's comment about the DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto scandal.

Nota took sides on the issue and urged the other party to not get a big head because of their fans.

Source: Briefly News