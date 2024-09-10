Nota Baloyi recently weighed in on the ongoing DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto's royalties beef

The controversial music executive took Porry's side after Samthing Soweto claimed that the producer never contributed to his music

Mzansi is divided on the matter; where some continue to blast Porry, while others believe that he did nothing wrong

Nota Baloyi called out Samthing Soweto for discrediting DJ Maphorisa. Images: Instagram/ djmaphorisa, Twitter/ lavidaNOTA, Twitter/ samthingsoweto

Nota Baloyi has entered the chat and shared his two cents on the DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto saga.

Nota Baloyi calls out Samthing Soweto

As the drama between DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto progresses, fans and industry experts have shared their opinions on the matter.

The latest expert take comes from Nota Baloyi, who jumped into the conversation just as Samthing Soweto claimed Porry never produced his music.

In true Maphorisa essence, Nota burst the singer's bubble by revealing that Porry did, in fact, contribute to the music and urged him not to get a big head because of his fans:

"He did produce. He might not have composed, but those composers you found in his home, work for his production company. Why did you pay him if he wasn’t the producer? Don’t let the fans who weren’t there for you when you needed him gas you into discrediting him. Make peace, guys!"

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims

Netizens weighed in on Nota's comments, with some taking Porry's side and blasting Samthing Soweto:

love_victim said:

"The problem with people here is that they don't understand the difference between producing and composing; that includes Samthing Soweto. Maphorisa is the producer of all the work done in his studios. He owns the means of production. Therefore, he owns the produce."

CalvinHlogie wrote:

"Sam paid Phori to make sales, then he came back and complained as if Maphorisa pointed a gun at his head to feature him. Very foolish guy, he just wanted to tarnish Maphorisa's image, what a loser."

khamo____ posted:

"Samthing Soweto uses prison tactics to negotiate."

Poifetso349 responded:

"He is letting foolish fans make him think he is bigger than Porry."

Meanwhile, others are committed to cancelling Porry, saying he has never played fair:

njajidlamini said:

"He's acknowledging Phori for his work by admitting that he paid him. He's just addressing the fact that Phori acted like he gave the masters for mahala."

prtty444hhuun dragged Nota:

"You don’t even know when piano started; you should sit this one out. Phori is wrong."

DJ Maphorisa blasts Samthing Soweto

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa addressing his drama with Samthing Soweto.

Porry called the singer out for attempting to look like a saint, whereas he was robbing everyone.

