A security company was called to a scene in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, where members of the public found the body of a dead man

The company's personnel rushed, and after calling the ambulance, the man was declared dead

However, he suddenly woke up to the amazement of everyone present, and South Africans were stunned

VERULAM, KWAZULU-NATAL — A man from Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal rose from the grave moments after he was declared dead on 14 December 2024.

Security company called to the scene

The SBA Protect security team was called to a scene in the Grange area of Verulam, where a member of the community made a gruesome discovery. The member of the community saw what they were sure was a dead person. SBA rushed to the scene.

He wakes up from the dead

When they arrived, they found that a man in his 40s had allegedly passed away. They called an ambulance. The paramedics examined the man and confirmed that he was deceased. They then called the morgue van. However, when it arrived, the man suddenly woke up.

A similar incident happened in June in Bloemfontein. A hospital informed the parents of an infant that their child was dead. Three days later, they discovered he was still alive.

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook were stumped and relieved. Some made jokes about the incident.

One netizen even believed he had a near-death experience, similar to a woman who told Briefly News she almost died because of loadshedding.

Tilly Pillay said:

"Near-death experience. He still has a purpose on earth."

Shaida Chetty said:

"It's a Christmas miracle."

Shantal Naraidu said:

"This is what they mean when they say over my dead body."

Anand Govender said:

"He could have waited until December 25th."

Sadha Govender said:

"Ancestors said it was not his time. Enjoy Xmas."

North West gogo walks into her funeral

Briefly News also wrote about a gogo from the North West who went home and discovered that the family had held a funeral for her. She was wrongfully pronounced dead after she was admitted to hospital on 9 July.

A hospital staff member who found her discovered that she was still breathing. She went home with a relative, where she saw family members preparing for her burial.

